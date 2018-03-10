Gregory Casillas: A Tribute to the Slain Police Officer

Gregory Casillas was identified as the police officer who was gunned down by a barricaded suspect in Pomona, California. Casillas was from Upland. The gunman is accused of shooting two police officers, although the second officer is expected to survive.

The Pomona Police Chief, Michael Olivieri, wrote on Facebook, “It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive. The second officer is in stable condition.” Although some sites said that the slain officer was 25, others said he was 30-years-old.

According to KTLA-TV, the incident started unfolding on Friday, March 10, 2018 when police responded to “the 1400 block of South Palomares Street about 9 p.m. Friday to a call about a reckless driver.”

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck joined those in offering condolences. “Another hero gone too soon. These tragedies are occurring too often, and the pains of sacrifice will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with the @PomonaPD today,” he wrote on Twitter.

The window upstairs window is blocked with cardboard as sheriffs deputies use a camera on a pole to look inside. pic.twitter.com/ZvqL8xzICt — TERRY PIERSON (@Fotogodterry) March 10, 2018

Many others offered condolences after Casillas’ name was released.

Rest in peace @PomonaPD Officer Gregory Casillas. We have the watch from here brother 💙 pic.twitter.com/FXshMaPVDF — Brotherhood for the Fallen Aurora (@BFTFAurora) March 10, 2018

People filled the police chief’s comment thread on Facebook. One woman wrote that she lives “with my three children around the corner in view of the command center. When I came home and saw the street blocked my heart dropped because my son was home alone. My relief at seeing my son safe at home soon turned to sadness when I learned that one officer had died and another was wounded. This is so close to home-we are the people protected and served. So heartbroken for the families.”

A man wrote, “My condolences to the officers family, and to Pomona PD. Your service is always appreciated. Matt 5:9, Blessed are the peace makers for they shall be called children of God.”

Local businesses also offered condolences. “Our behalf of myself and associates at the La Quinta hotel in Pomona please accept our condolences. Thank you all for all that you do for our community. We pray for the officers family and the speedy recovery of the other officer who suffered life threatening injuries. God bless you all,” wrote another person on the chief’s comment thread.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Officer Gregory Casillas, and the @PomonaPD. We continue to pray for the speedy recovery over the other officer injured. #SFPD 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MqmcRCm0Vy — Lt. Troy Dangerfield (@1YCEU) March 10, 2018

The horrific situation unfolded when Casillas was shot “while trying to make contact with a man who had fled police and locked himself inside an apartment,” according to The Daily Bulletin.

Heard a loud bang & SWAT calling suspect to surrender and come out with hands up. One Pomona Police Officer shot & killed and one injured in an apparent shootout with barricaded suspect inside an apartment at Phillips and Palomares. @latimes @latimesphotos @LANow pic.twitter.com/eKqWV5udkM — Irfan Khan عرفان (@latfoto) March 10, 2018

“Responding officers found the vehicle and a short pursuit ensued when the driver failed to stop. The driver then got out of the vehicle after crashing and ran into an apartment complex in the area,” KTLA-TV reported. “The man barricaded himself into a room inside an apartment and eventually shot through a door, wounding the two officers.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the suspect remained barricaded inside an apartment. The suspect’s name had not yet been released. Parole agents arrived at the scene.

Parole agents just arrived and I can hear more dogs barking and more commands over a loud speaker. pic.twitter.com/U9mojhUWw1 — Beatriz Valenzuela (@BeatrizVNews) March 10, 2018

“Police escorted the fallen officer’s body from Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office Saturday morning,” according to CNNWire.

This post will be updated as more information is learned about Officer Casillas.