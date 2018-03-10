Hannah Rose Fitzpatrick: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hannah Rose Fitzpatrick, a former youth counselor in Marion, Iowa, is accused of helping three juvenile offenders escape and having sexual relations with one of them.

Fitzpatrick, who is only 19-years-old, is the latest in a string of women in the United States accused of sexual misconduct with people under their care. Two nursing assistants from Iowa, Megan Penney, 26, of Clermont and Paige Johanningmeier, 23, of Elgin, were accused of having sexual relationships with patients at a residential care facility where they worked.

In addition, a series of female teachers in the United States were accused of sexual misconduct with underage students in the past few years.

1. Fitzgerald Is Accused of Helping the Juveniles Escape

The alleged sexual relations occurred in Davenport, Iowa, although the accused woman is from Marion, Iowa. Fitzpatrick previously worked as a youth counselor with the Four Oaks juvenile facility.

An affidavit from police alleges that, on February 2, 2018, Fitzpatrick “helped her victim and two other juveniles escape the facility.” According to The Quad-City Times, she is accused of driving “her victim and one other juvenile to 2318 W. 3rd St., Davenport, where the sex act occurred.”

2. Fitzpatrick Is Accused of Taking the Juveniles to a Local Hotel

The courts had ordered the juveniles placed in the facility. According to The Quad City Times, authorities allege that Fitzpatrick gave the juveniles “food and a room at the LaQuinta hotel in Cedar Rapids. Fitzpatrick then drove them to Davenport.”

Fitzpatrick was released from jail on $2,000 bond.

She faces serious charges. Fitzpatrick “is charged with sexual misconduct with a youth offender in her custody. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to two years,” WQAD-TV reports.

She is accused of admitting that she had sexual relations with one of the juveniles.

3. Four Oaks Helps Juveniles Become ‘Successful Adults’

The mission of the Four Oaks facility is to help troubled children. “Assuring children become successful adults for over 40 years,” the facility’s website proclaims of its mission.

“At Four Oaks, we are committed to helping children and families through their struggles. We assure success through the use of innovative care that brings the child, family and community together to build a stronger tomorrow,” the website continues. Four Oaks is located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, although it has multiple locations throughout Iowa.

Fitzpatrick has an Instagram page, but it’s set to private.

It’s the second recent case in Iowa of young women being accused of sexual misconduct with people under their care in facilities, although the cases are not related.

The case of the two Iowa nursing assistants started out as a missing person’s case. On February 21, 2018, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Prairie View Management Facility “that two court ordered patients had walked away from the facility and were unable to be located,” the office wrote on Facebook in a press release.

According to The Sheriff’s Department, “the two missing patients were entered into the state computer as missing persons. On 2/25/2018 the Sheriff’s Office learned that the two missing patients were seen with two female staff members who were Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) licensed by the state.”

The department continued to investigate and gather evidence. It allegedly showed that Megan Marie Penney, age 26 of Clermont and Paige Lynn Johanningmeier, age 23 of Elgin “had developed a relationship with the two patients and once they had left the facility it became sexual,” the press release said.

Over the past two years, many female teachers have been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Dori Myers, a teacher in the Bronx, was accused of having oral sex with a juvenile, charges she denies.

Cassandra White, an English teacher in Oklahoma, is even accused of taking out a marriage license with a teenage boy. Hunter Day, an Oklahoma teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to a student. Among other recent cases: Loryn Barclay, a former substitute teacher at a Missouri High School, was accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy. Shawnetta Reece, a gym teacher from Georgia, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Tracy Miller, a West Virginia teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to students. Nataly Lopez, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher at a middle school in New Jersey, was accused of having sexual contact with a student. Lindsey Jarvis, a 27-year-old middle school teacher's aide, was accused of the rape and sodomy of a student who was under the age of 16. Jarvis was arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky, on June 16.