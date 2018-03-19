PHOTOS: Jim Carrey Paints Portrait of Sarah Sanders, Critics Pounce

Actor Jim Carrey is being criticized by some for a portrait painted of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders with the caption: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

Critics say the painting is both unflattering and anti-Christian.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Some are accusing the actor of shaming Sanders, like her father, Gov. Mike Huckabee.

“Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & “Christaphobe” @jimcarrey attacks @PressSec for her faith; what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a “so-called Muslim” or “so-called Jew?” #classlessCarrey.

Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & "Christaphobe" @jimcarrey attacks @PressSec for her faith; what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a "so-called Muslim" or "so-called Jew?" #classlessCarrey https://t.co/HCqHoER0Ru — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 19, 2018

Twitter users are accusing Jim Carrey of shaming the White House press secretary. https://t.co/bYC1szSAU8 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 19, 2018

With 39,000 likes, nearly 8000 retweets and more than 10,000 comments, the March 17 post is getting a lot of attention.

Apparently you misunderstand the definition of Christian. It's certainly not what #Hollywood thinks! — Janice (@jcdwms) March 18, 2018

Carrey posted this image of himself in his studio on Instagram just days ago. He caught flack from commenters here, too. But not all.

✌️ A post shared by Jim Carrey (@jimcarrey__) on Mar 16, 2018 at 5:03pm PDT

Carrey’s Twitter feed is a steady stream of art he’s created, most political and often provocatively so. Since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in Parkland, Florida, Carrey has not held back using his art and captions to criticize Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who Carrey depicts as having blood on his hands.

Rubio‘s agenda is clear. Keep taking millions from the NRA and wash the blood of innocent children off his hands. Apparently $3.3 million is the price of this politician’s soul. pic.twitter.com/wom4IrTfsj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 24, 2018

And Carrey mocked President Donald Trump for his plan to arm educators.

Great news! The President's answer to school shootings is to arm the glee club! ;^P pic.twitter.com/spSnwTo4Hz — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 23, 2018

“Oh say, can’t you see?” is his caption for a chilling portrait of a school girl lying in a bloodied classroom.

Four days after the carnage at Stoneman Douglas, Trump was called out for golfing at Mar-A-Lago while funerals were being held for victims of the school shooting 40 miles away.

Carrey captioned this painting “It’s President’s Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting. He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them. I support @cameron_kasky #neveragain”

It’s President's Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting. He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them. I support @cameron_kasky #neveragain pic.twitter.com/ndJcrk3Sw5 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 19, 2018

The latter painting and the others, disturbing and provoking as they are, haven’t created the outcry about the Sanders portrait.

But Carrey also shared his portrait of Stephen Hawking, an homage to the physicist who died last week at age 76, decades longer than predicted for a person with ALS.

Cheers to you Stephen Hawking, the greatest mental athlete of our time. You are all that is! See you around, buddy! ;^) pic.twitter.com/LEqYnFn2rW — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 14, 2018

In August of 2017, a short film appeared that documented Carrey’s call to paint. He said what was missing from his life was “color.” Carrey said he spent his young life performing in the living room or hanging out alone in his bedroom writing poetry and sketching. “Going to my room was not a punishment for me,” he said. In his room, where he created art, was “heaven.”