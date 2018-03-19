PHOTOS: Jim Carrey Paints Portrait of Sarah Sanders, Critics Pounce

Critics say the painting is both unflattering and anti-Christian.
Some are accusing the actor of shaming Sanders, like her father, Gov. Mike Huckabee.
“Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & “Christaphobe” @jimcarrey attacks @PressSec for her faith; what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a “so-called Muslim” or “so-called Jew?” #classlessCarrey.
With 39,000 likes, nearly 8000 retweets and more than 10,000 comments, the March 17 post is getting a lot of attention.
Carrey posted this image of himself in his studio on Instagram just days ago. He caught flack from commenters here, too. But not all.
Carrey’s Twitter feed is a steady stream of art he’s created, most political and often provocatively so. Since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in Parkland, Florida, Carrey has not held back using his art and captions to criticize Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who Carrey depicts as having blood on his hands.
And Carrey mocked President Donald Trump for his plan to arm educators.
“Oh say, can’t you see?” is his caption for a chilling portrait of a school girl lying in a bloodied classroom.
Four days after the carnage at Stoneman Douglas, Trump was called out for golfing at Mar-A-Lago while funerals were being held for victims of the school shooting 40 miles away.
Carrey captioned this painting “It’s President’s Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting. He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them. I support @cameron_kasky #neveragain”
The latter painting and the others, disturbing and provoking as they are, haven’t created the outcry about the Sanders portrait.
But Carrey also shared his portrait of Stephen Hawking, an homage to the physicist who died last week at age 76, decades longer than predicted for a person with ALS.
In August of 2017, a short film appeared that documented Carrey’s call to paint. He said what was missing from his life was “color.” Carrey said he spent his young life performing in the living room or hanging out alone in his bedroom writing poetry and sketching. “Going to my room was not a punishment for me,” he said. In his room, where he created art, was “heaven.”
