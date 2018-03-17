Justine Skye: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Justine Skye is one of the most prominent young performers of today. The 22-year-old is an actress, singer, songwriter, and model.

Read on to learn more about her.

1. Her Youtube Cover of Drake’s ‘Headlines’ Has over 2 Million Views

Skye’s cover of “Headlines” by Drake has reached an impressive 2 million views.

Asked by Wonderland Magazine what her sound in five words is, Skye says, “Fun, fresh, bold, honest, alive.”

2. She Was Signed to Roc Nation in 2016

In 2013, Justine signed with Atlantic Records. Three years later, she switched over to Roc Nation and Republic Records. “I had a record deal at Atlantic prior to my deal with Roc Nation, Atlantic and I decided to go our separate ways and Roc Nation showed a lot of interest, I met with their team and the rest is history sort of speak,” she says.

3. She Was Home Schooled

According to The Fader, Justine decided to be home schooled at 16. She focused many of her teen years on her Tumblr page, where, in the words of The Fader, “her purple-tinted hair, brightly hued lipstick, and cool girl persona earned her thousands of notes and a massive following.”

4. She Has Made a Song with Tyga

In 2014, Justine made a song called “Collide” that featured Tyga.

She’s worked with a number of other successful artists, too. In 2015, she performed at an event called TIDAL10x20 which was created by Tommy Hillfiger and Jay Z.

5. She Released Her Debut Album in January

In January, Skye released her debut album, Ultraviolet, on Apple Music.