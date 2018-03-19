Kevin Crane: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Crane was identified as the man accused of shooting his ex-wife to death in a stationary store in a busy Thousand Oaks, California shopping mall.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department released Crane’s name as well as that of the woman who died in a press release on March 18, 2018, the day after the shooting sent terrified shoppers scrambling for exits. The victim was identified as Parisa Siddiqi, 29, of Thousand Oaks, California. The shooting occurred at Oaks Mall in the California community not far from Los Angeles.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Crane & Siddiqi Were Divorced With Two Children

Crane is the ex-husband of the victim, authorities say. “Siddiqi was shot and killed Saturday afternoon by her ex-husband while she was working at a retail store inside the mall,” the press release says. Crane is 33-years-old.

The shooting occurred at the Oaks Mall, 190 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks on March 17, 2018 at 2:17 p.m. Earlier, the sheriff’s public information officer labeled the shooting a domestiv violence incident. “Shooting at Oaks Mall appears to be case of domestic violence. The man entered the store and shot his ex-wife, then shot himself. Investigation is ongoing. The woman, who died at the scene is a 30-yr-old TO resident. The man is a 33-yr-old LA area resident,” he wrote on Twitter.

Eerily quiet in the outdoor portion of the mall. Could just be because it’s a Sunday morning, not sure. pic.twitter.com/xdxKMx4PNF — Kyle Jorrey (@KyleBJorrey) March 18, 2018

The couple had two children, according to The Thousand Oaks Acorn, which said the children are staying with relatives.

Photos posted on Siddiqi’s Facebook page show her with two small children. A photo showing Siddiqi and Crane with the two children was uploaded to her page in December 2017 without comment.

2. Crane Is Accused of Shooting Siddiqi in a Stationary Store

Shooting at Oaks Mall appears to be case of domestic violence. The man entered the store and shot his ex-wife, then shot himself. Investigation is ongoing. The woman, who died at the scene is a 30-yr-old TO resident. The man is a 33-yr-old LA area resident. pic.twitter.com/mBcovNFONg — Eric Buschow (@805negotiator) March 18, 2018

Siddiqi was working at the Paper Source, a stationery store inside the mall, according to The Thousand Oaks Acorn, which said that the woman “was shot multiple times.”

Authorities initially said that Crane was from Los Angeles, but it turned out that an address in Beverly Hills was used to drop mail, The Acorn reported.

All of mall reopened today except Paper Source, site of yesterday’s tragedy. A note on front door reads “All of us at Paper Source are saddened by the loss of our beloved colleague and team member. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, and most of all her two children…” pic.twitter.com/hEwNOlSt47 — Kyle Jorrey (@KyleBJorrey) March 18, 2018

“All of us at Paper Source are sadden(ed) by the loss (of) our beloved colleague and team member,” read a note posted at the store the day after the shooting. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, and most of all her two children, through this difficult time.”

3. Terrified Shoppers Fled the Store in a Panic

When gunfire broke out in the mall, terrified shoppers feared there was an active shooter on the loose. Authorities quickly informed the public, though, that the situation had been contained, although not before the victim lay dead. “TOaks Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Oaks Mall. The situation is contained and there is no threat to the public,” Sheriff’s officials wrote on Twitter early on.

Great photos from @Bobby_AcornNews. Family is everything in the Conejo Valley. Today’s event left many of them shaken. Let’s all give the kiddos an extra tight squeeze tonight. pic.twitter.com/WiXVWB5g4I — Kyle Jorrey (@KyleBJorrey) March 18, 2018

Reporter Kyle Jorrey, writing on Twitter, reported that the police chief “says he’s already heard several stories of Oaks mall employees who took ‘valiant action,’ helping shoppers evacuate or offering them safe areas of refuge. He says @toaksvcso is available to offer counseling resources to any who need it.”

Jeffrey Simpson, 17, told The Associated Press that he was shopping with his mother at a department store “when an announcement came over the intercom about a threat outside the mall.”

“I went to Nordstrom to get pants, and the next thing I know, the doors are being sealed,” Simpson said, according to AP. Autumn Montano, 19, a college student, told Thousand Oaks Acorn: “All of a sudden we heard people screaming. We saw everyone running toward the food court so I just freaked out.”

4. The Suspect Tried to Commit Suicide but Failed

After he allegedly shot his ex-wife, Kevin Crane is accused of turning the gun on himself. However, his attempt failed, although he was initially reported to be in “grave condition” at a local hospital. “The suspect, who has been identified as Kevin Crane, also of Thousand Oaks, turned the gun on himself after he shot Siddiqi. Crane survived his suicide attempt and is being treated at a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition,” the Sheriff’s Department reported.

The day of the shooting, the department wrote, “Shooting at Oaks Mall, one female victim dead at scene, one male victim transported to local hospital in grave condition. Gun was recovered at the scene.”

Video sent in by reader showing EMTs rushing shooter from the mall after he allegedly shot his ex-wife then turned gun on himself #oaksshooting pic.twitter.com/ZiJ1RXFz40 — Kyle Jorrey (@KyleBJorrey) March 18, 2018

Crane had no criminal history, and authorities couldn’t find any restraining orders between the two. Authorities allege that he walked directly into the stationary store and shot his ex-wife after an argument ensued, according to VC Star.

5. Friends Remembered Parisa’s Beautiful Smile

Grieving friends wrote tributes to Parisa on Facebook. “Rest in Peace Parisa Siddiqi! We have known each other for a long time and I will never forget your beautiful smile and your contagious laugh! You were taken way to early and my heart goes out to your family and your beautiful boys in this time 😭😭😭😭,” wrote one friend.

She added, “When I heard it was in the paperstore at the mall i freaked out and jumped on Facebook hoping it was NOT her because we had just talked not to long before and there it was 😭”

While I was there, this young boy came up and placed flowers by the door. His mother tells me she knows the victim’s sister, who lives in Simi Valley. #oaksshooting pic.twitter.com/JUR7Jb11fr — Kyle Jorrey (@KyleBJorrey) March 18, 2018

Another woman wrote on Facebook, “Mom! (As I would call you) I will forever miss you! This is so surreal. I was just talking to you this morning and I didn’t even get to say goodbye when I was inside Paper Source this morning. Parisa i will forever miss you and our happy times outside and inside of work. Your beautiful soul and face are now in heaven, looking out after your adorable babies aka my bros (as you would say). Rest In Peace my beloved friend! You truly were a great person, co worker and overall a best friend. You leave Hannah and I and your entire Paper Source family with a very broken heart.”

This post will be updated as more information is learned about Kevin Crane’s background.