March for Our Lives Counter Protests: Photos from Pro-Gun Rallies Today

While hundreds of thousands of March for Our Lives protesters took to the streets today, pro-gun supporters also set out to make sure their voices were heard and their Second Amendment rights were preserved. The main mission of March for Our Lives (as shown in their petition) is to ban the sale of assault weapons like what was used in Las Vegas and Parkland, to prohibit the sale of high-capacity magazines, and to close background check loopholes. They start their petition by emphasizing that they do support the right of law-abiding Americans to bear arms. But pro-gun and Second Amendment supporters aren’t so confident about that. In most rallies you can see signs from some protesters supporting the banning of all guns. And many Second Amendment supporters are concerned that some restrictions could be the beginning of a slippery slope that would take away all gun ownership rights. Can the two groups find a compromise? Here are photos from Second Amendment and pro-gun counter protests that are taking place today.

A Counter Protest in Los Angeles Was Peaceful

Julia Wick, in Los Angeles, reported on a counter protest taking place there. She said they were very respectful and one participant told her that he could see both sides. But he thought that, bottom line, the issue was about society, not guns specifically.

Counter protester and 5-year NRA member Mark Ufert seems to feel more strongly. He says the marchers "are using the deaths of children to promote this anti-gun rhetoric." pic.twitter.com/BhDIREeO7t — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) March 24, 2018

In Maryland, Counter Protesters Were Met with Profanity

In Maryland, a pro-gun group showed up to counter protest during March for Our Lives, a Toronto Star reporter shared. He said that they were shouted at by the main rally participants:

A Maryland pro-gun-rights group called Patriot Picket has showed up in the middle of the gun control march to counter-protest. People are shouting at them. pic.twitter.com/COtXSkOYjt — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 24, 2018

In D.C., one reporter noted that when a counter protest group showed up, it was the adults from the main rally who yelled profanities at them, but the students seemed to treat them calmly. See his tweets about what happened below:

There's a small counter protest here. Some adults are yelling "fuck the NRA" at them and calling them "pieces of shit." pic.twitter.com/zlAeSiuD5N — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 24, 2018

Now they're in the middle of 10th and Pennsylvania. Protesters are chanting "shame" and "we call bs" at them. pic.twitter.com/7RpEpYYcow — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 24, 2018

I've seen a number of adults come up and scream profanities at this group. Haven't seen any kids do the same yet. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 24, 2018

A Comedy Central host is here. pic.twitter.com/rwQZFX92IG — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 24, 2018

Things Got Tense in New York

Tensions begin to mount between anti- and pro-gun protesters at #MarchForOurLives rally in New York. More here: https://t.co/U2ia8c5gKw pic.twitter.com/4PBad1CcEm — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) March 24, 2018

Some Counter Protesters Openly Carried Their Firearms

Some counter protesters brought guns with them, which made people in the main rallies angry. This next photo is from Austin, Texas, where open carry is legal.

the most disrespectful shit you can do at a peaceful protest of gun violence full of children is bring your GUNS in counter protest. scum.#MarchForOurLives #MarchForOurLivesAustin pic.twitter.com/Ph2XKRgDpY — my name is youtube (@emosewerbeast) March 24, 2018

This also happened in Utah:

Mark Stewart, 55, is carrying an AR-10 "because I can," he says. "It's our right." pic.twitter.com/FrKtpkgkd8 — Courtney Tanner (@CourtneyLTanner) March 24, 2018

Here are more photos from a pro-gun rally in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pro-gun rally in Salt Lake City in light of 'March Before Our Lives' event https://t.co/lILPDnBQ7w pic.twitter.com/8yOUeSOesO — Circa (@Circa) March 24, 2018

Hello from Salt Lake City, where I am following a rally for gun rights. “I believe it’s their goal to unarm America,” said Brandon McKee, of the Washington marchers. “That’s why we’re here today. We’re not going to stand idly by and let them tell us what we can and cannot do.” pic.twitter.com/qiNmGAnkak — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) March 24, 2018

At a Virginia Counter Protest, a Politician Said the Tragedies Were Being Exploited

In Roanoke, Virginia, Corey Stewart (who is seeking a Republican nomination to run against Sen. Tim Kaine), spoke at a Second Amendment rally, The Washington Post reported. “They are exploiting these tragedies, they are exploiting these families, they are exploiting the deaths of these young people to try to push their left-wing, gun-grabbing ideology to try to disarm Americans, law-abiding Americans. We are here to say today we are not going to tolerate it, and we are going to fight back.”

More Photos from Pro-Second Amendment Protesters

Here’s a group of counter protesters in Columbus Circle:

A small contingent of counter protestors in the shadow of Trump International Hotel and Tower in Columbus Circle. pic.twitter.com/gzhYFxNf5W — Jonathan Wolfe (@jonathan_wolfe) March 24, 2018

One woman said she had some trouble finding the march so she could counter protest:

tried to counterprotest but couldn’t find the march in my town 🤷🏻‍♀️ #MarchForOurLives #MarchForYourRIGHTS pic.twitter.com/dFdMA5hu6L — Autumn (@shapirosmyhero) March 24, 2018

This is a developing story.