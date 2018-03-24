March for Our Lives Counter Protests: Photos from Pro-Gun Rallies Today

While hundreds of thousands of March for Our Lives protesters took to the streets today, pro-gun supporters also set out to make sure their voices were heard and their Second Amendment rights were preserved. The main mission of March for Our Lives (as shown in their petition) is to ban the sale of assault weapons like what was used in Las Vegas and Parkland, to prohibit the sale of high-capacity magazines, and to close background check loopholes. They start their petition by emphasizing that they do support the right of law-abiding Americans to bear arms. But pro-gun and Second Amendment supporters aren’t so confident about that. In most rallies you can see signs from some protesters supporting the banning of all guns. And many Second Amendment supporters are concerned that some restrictions could be the beginning of a slippery slope that would take away all gun ownership rights. Can the two groups find a compromise? Here are photos from Second Amendment and pro-gun counter protests that are taking place today.
A Counter Protest in Los Angeles Was Peaceful
Julia Wick, in Los Angeles, reported on a counter protest taking place there. She said they were very respectful and one participant told her that he could see both sides. But he thought that, bottom line, the issue was about society, not guns specifically.
In Maryland, Counter Protesters Were Met with Profanity
In Maryland, a pro-gun group showed up to counter protest during March for Our Lives, a Toronto Star reporter shared. He said that they were shouted at by the main rally participants:
In D.C., one reporter noted that when a counter protest group showed up, it was the adults from the main rally who yelled profanities at them, but the students seemed to treat them calmly. See his tweets about what happened below:
Things Got Tense in New York
Some Counter Protesters Openly Carried Their Firearms
Some counter protesters brought guns with them, which made people in the main rallies angry. This next photo is from Austin, Texas, where open carry is legal.
This also happened in Utah:
Here are more photos from a pro-gun rally in Salt Lake City, Utah.
At a Virginia Counter Protest, a Politician Said the Tragedies Were Being Exploited
In Roanoke, Virginia, Corey Stewart (who is seeking a Republican nomination to run against Sen. Tim Kaine), spoke at a Second Amendment rally, The Washington Post reported. “They are exploiting these tragedies, they are exploiting these families, they are exploiting the deaths of these young people to try to push their left-wing, gun-grabbing ideology to try to disarm Americans, law-abiding Americans. We are here to say today we are not going to tolerate it, and we are going to fight back.”
More Photos from Pro-Second Amendment Protesters
Here’s a group of counter protesters in Columbus Circle:
One woman said she had some trouble finding the march so she could counter protest:
This is a developing story.
