‘March For Our Lives’ Live Stream: Watch 8 Streams From D.C. & Around the Country

Hundreds of thousands of people are participating in March for Our Lives events in cities all around the country today, and you can watch the rallies and marches via live stream here. The main march is taking place in Washington D.C. starting at 12 p.m. Sister marches are starting at that time, earlier, and all the way into the afternoon and evening throughout the day. So far, 43,000 people have RSVP’d on Facebook for the D.C. event. More than 13,000 have RSVP’d for the event in New York City. More than 20,000 have RSVP’d for Boston. More than 10,000 have RSVP’d for Chicago. The numbers are going to be huge today. And if you can’t participate in person, you can watch online. You can watch the D.C. event, for example, in the video above.

The D.C. event begins at 12 p.m. and will last until 3 p.m. There won’t be a march, because so many people are expected to show up. But the rally is going to feature special speakers, celebrities and musical performances. Musical guests at the rally will include Jennifer Hudson, Common, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Miley Cyrus, Vic Mensa, Ben Platt, Ariana Grande, Andra Day, and Demi Lovato. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt will perform a mashup combining Hamilton’s Story of Tonight and Dear Evan Hansen’s You Will Be Found.

You can also watch the D.C. event on ABC News below:

If you want to see other March for Our Lives events around the country, check out USA Today’s live stream below. It will feature views from events all across the United States.

And here’s another live stream, from the Washington Post, that starts at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

And here is a stream from NBC News, showing the march in D.C. and communities around the world, starting at 10 a.m.

Time is also showing a live stream today from events around the country, which you can watch below. This one may actually be starting a little later in the afternoon than most of the streams.

Global News is also going to be showing live streams of protesters in D.C. starting at 9 a.m. in the video below.

You can also watch a stream directly from March for Our Lives’ Facebook page, starting at 11 a.m., below.

While you’re waiting for the events to begin, take a moment to watch a video interview from Dan Rather with Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Jaclyn Corin, and Alex Wind.

Looking for more streams? Local stations will also host live streams. KIRO 7 will have a live stream about the Seattle marching starting at 11 a.m., for example.