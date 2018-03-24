March for Our Lives Petition: What Can You Sign?

The huge March for Our Lives event is happening today, with hundreds of thousands of people participating all around the country and the world. More the 800 sister rallies are taking place just across the United States, and at least 50,000 people are attending the main rally in Washington, D.C. The rallies are seeking gun control measures and stricter background checks to help ensure safety for students in schools. But is there anything else you can do besides attending a rally? Yes, there are petitions you can sign to help show your support.

The Main Petition Has More than 300,000 Signatures

The official petition is on March for Our Lives’ website here. As of the time of publication, 306,684 people had signed it.

The petition reads: “We support the right of law-abiding Americans to keep and bear arms, as set forth in the United States Constitution. But with that right comes responsibility. We call on all the adults in Congress elected to represent us, to pass legislation that will protect and save children from gun violence. Our elected officials MUST ACT by:

“1. Passing a law to ban the sale of assault weapons like the ones used in Las Vegas, Orlando, Sutherland Springs, Aurora, Sandy Hook and, most recently, to kill 17 innocent people and injure more than a dozen others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Of the 10 deadliest shootings over the last decade, seven involved the use of assault weapons. No civilian should be able to access these weapons of war, which should be restricted for use by our military and law enforcement only. These guns have no other purpose than to fire as many bullets as possible and indiscriminately kill anything they are pointed at with terrifying speed.

“2. Prohibiting the sale of high-capacity magazines such as the ones the shooter at our school—and so many other recent mass shootings used. States that ban high-capacity magazines have half as many shootings involving three or more victims as states that allow them. Limiting the number of bullets a gun can discharge at one time will at least force any shooter to stop and reload, giving children a chance to escape.

“3. Closing the loophole in our background check law that allows dangerous people who shouldn’t be allowed to purchase firearms to slip through the cracks and buy guns online or at gun shows. 97 percent of Americans support closing the current loopholes in our background check system. When Connecticut passed a law requiring background checks on all handgun sales, they saw a 40 percent reduction in gun homicides. 22 percent of gun sales in this country take place without a background check. That’s millions of guns that could be falling into dangerous hands. A background check should be required on every gun sale, no exceptions. The children of this country can no longer go to school in fear that each day could be their last.”

This petition has some celebrities’ names on it too, like Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui, and St. Vincent.

I just signed the @AMarch4OurLives petition, and you should too. Hhttps://t.co/elVhLe0zWb — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) March 2, 2018

Three More Petitions Are on Change.org

Not ready to be done signing yet? There are also a couple petitions on Change.org that you can sign. So far, 39,191 people have signed the Change.org petition called “Better gun control laws in the United States” here. This one was started by Rochester Walkouts. It reads: “Last week our nation experianced its 18th school shooting, it is February. 17 lives were lost, and we are fed up. No person should have to mourn a loved one taken by senseless violence, and no child should go to school in fear. In the United States there are more guns than people, the gun culture that has been cultivated in america, the violence is unparalleled. We, as a community of students, need to show that we are not going to be pushed to the side, this issue will not be forgotten. As long as our peers are dying, we will not back down. We need to stand, and rise together. How many more children need to die until this comes to an end? You may be asking what you can do to help, and here is your answer. Walk with is, talk with us, make some noise with us, and most of all, voice what needs to be done, with us. Thoughts and prayers onky go do far, lets take action. Change is not just coming, it has arrived, be part of it, today.” [sic]

There’s also another Change.org petition here for the U.S. Senate, started by March for Our Lives. So far 285,639 people have signed this one. This is actually just a shorter version of the petition on March for Our Lives’ website.

And there’s another Change.org petition here for the U.S. House. This one was started by March Washington and has 4,963 signatures as of the time of publication. It reads: “We demand that Congress take immediate action on a comprehensive and effective bill to address gun issues. The tragedy and deaths at Stoneman Douglas School as well as Sandy Hook, Las Vegas, Columbine, and too many others must result in action to protect children and communities from shootings and guns, especially assault weapons. Little or nothing has changed since Coumbine. The time for change is now. Children need to go to school in safety.”