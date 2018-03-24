‘March For Our Lives’ on TV: What Time & Channel Can You Watch the Rallies Today?

Today, March 24, is the huge March for Our Lives event in D.C., likely being attended by 50,000 people or more, plus more than 800 sister rallies all across the country. Hundreds of thousands of people are joining the marches, seeking policy changes such as stricter gun control measures and better background checks. If you want to watch the marches on TV, many channels will be offering coverage, starting at 6 a.m. Eastern or later on some stations. The march in Washington D.C. doesn’t start until 12 p.m. Eastern, but coverage begins much earlier than that. Some stations will host their regularly scheduled programming, but it will feature a focus on the March for Our Lives rallies. Read on for more details.

C-SPAN is one of the channels offering extensive coverage today. You can start watching live coverage about March for Our Lives at 10 a.m. Eastern on C-SPAN 1. Coverage will air again at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, 11:30 p.m. Eastern, and 4 a.m. March 25.

CNN will also be offering live coverage all day on TV, starting at 6 a.m. Eastern on Saturday. CNN’s special will be anchored by Fredricka Whitfield, Alisyn Camerota, Ana Carbrera and Brooke Baldwin. Erin Burnett and Van Jones will host special editions of their shows with students. CNN will not only have crews in D.C., but also in Los Angeles, New York, Parkland, Chicago, Denver, and Boston.

MSNBC is also offering all-day coverage on TV, but theirs will begin on March 24 at 8 a.m. Eastern. Brian Williams will anchor the coverage that is on Saturday afternoon. Hosts Joy Reid, Ari Melber, Chris Matthews, Lawrence O’Donnell and crews in major cities across the country will cover the marches.

Noticias Telemundo will also be showing the marches today, anchored by Julio Vaqueiro and with crew in D.C., New York, Los Angeles, and Parkland.

CBS News will have a one-hour documentary about the events at 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, called 39 Days.

To find out what channel any of these stations is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the station you are seeking is on for you in your region.

Although each rally in each city may have a slightly different purpose, many aren’t seeking to end gun ownership or the Second Amendment altogether. Many have said they just want stricter gun control measures in place, such as background checks without loopholes. But exactly what changes they want is where they may run into opposition from people who are pro-Second Amendment. Most sides are both OK with some form of increased background checks. But they may find themselves at odds depending on the exact limitations to gun ownership that March for Our Lives advocates are seeking. David Hogg, a Parkland student who has been front and center in the media, has said that he is pro-Second Amendment. “These people keep saying that I am anti-Second Amendment, I’m not. I do not want to take away the constitutional rights of American citizens.” He has said that he believes anyone who’s not mentally unbalanced and doesn’t have a criminal record should be able to purchase and own a firearm. But Second Amendment advocates worry that gun control measures today could be a slippery slope that might lead to losing the right to own guns altogether in the future. To make sure their voices are heard too, many groups are also hosting pro-gun rallies today. You can read about those events here.