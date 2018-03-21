Austin Bombs Map: How Close Was Mark Conditt’s Home to the Bombs?

Mark Anthony Conditt died after detonating a bomb while police were trying to detain him in Round Rock. He is the suspected serial bomber that had been leaving bombs in Austin since March 2, killing two people and injuring more. His home was later identified as being in Pflugerville, a small city just north of Austin, located between Austin and Round Rock. How close is Conditt’s home to the explosions? Above is a map of every bomb, where Conditt died, and where his home was located. Below are maps and locations for each specific incident.

As you can see on the map above, Conditt died far north of where every other incident happened, including north of his home. It’s unclear why he was that far north. His home, on the intersection of 2nd Street North and West Wilbarger St. in Pflugerville, was actually quite close to the very first bomb on the 1100 block of Haverford Drive. Many people suspected that his first bomb might have been in an area he was more familiar with or in an area near where he lived, and it appears those theories were correct. Interested in seeing an interactive map of all the sites connected to the explosions? A Redditor created a map that you can view here.

Conditt’s Home Was in Pflugerville

Conditt lived in Pflugerville at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Wilbarger Street. He lived about 20 miles north of downtown with two roommates. His roommates were detained and questioned by police, and one was later released. Conditt’s parents also lived in Pflugerville and they have been cooperating fully with the police. The map above is an interactive map showing the approximate location of Conditt’s home. He would need to drive down W. Pecan Street to get to 35, which would take him to the locations where he planted the bombs and where he was found at the hotel. Conditt and his father, William Conditt, bought the house together in 2017 and Mark was working on remodeling it.

Conditt Died on I-35 After He Was Found at a Hotel in Round Rock

Authorities traced Mark Conditt’s car to a hotel in Round Rock, near Pflugerville. Some sources say he was at the Red Roof Inn in Round Rock and others say he was at The Woodsprings Suites, right next door off I-35 South. You can see an interactive map above showing where he was. The suspect left the hotel when SWAT surrounded it. He was followed and he drove into a ditch off I-35, detonated a device in his car, and was killed. One police officer was slightly injured in the explosion. Here’s a photo showing where the hotels are on a map. The hotels are north of Pflugerville and north of Austin, just south of the Round Rock Premium Outletts, just north of the intersection of 45 and I-35.

On Tuesday March 20, Two Bombs Were Mailed from a Fedex Dropoff on 5601 Brodie Ln.

On Tuesday March 20, two bombs were found at separate locations that had both been mailed from a FedEx dropoff on 5601 Brodie Lane. The first bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz while it was on a conveyor belt, leaving one employee with minor injuries. The second bomb was discovered at another FedEx facility in Austin near the airport before it exploded. Both bombs were addressed to Austin locations, but authorities have not released any further details on the destinations.

The Fourth Explosion, a Tripwire Bomb on Sunday March 18, Was at the 4800 Block of Dawn Song Drive

A fourth explosion was reported in southwest Austin on Sunday night, March 18 around 8:30 p.m. Two males were transported to hospitals with injuries, but officials said they thought the injuries weren’t life-threatening. Residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes until the next day as police canvassed the scene. Police later reported that the bomb was triggered by a tripwire.

The First Explosion Took Place in the 1100 Block of Haverford Drive on Friday, March 2

The first explosion took place on March 2 in a neighborhood in north Austin. Anthony Stephan House, 39, was killed after a device exploded on his front porch. The explosion was in northeast Austin in the 1100 block of Haverford Drive, about 12 miles north of Monday’s first explosion. The map above is an interactive map showing the approximate location of the bomb. Here’s a screenshot of where the explosion took place, east of 35 in the Harris Ridge area, not far from Dell Parmer South Campus and Parmer North.

House was transported to Round Rock Hospital, where he later died. Before the second and third explosions happened, police had not ruled out the idea that House had made the bomb himself and had been investigating his death as suspicious. It’s now considered a homicide. House had previously faced charges in Travis County, but House’s brother, Norrell Waynewood, told Heavy that there was no way this was the case and the explosion happened in front of House’s daughter while he was getting ready to take her to school. Learn more about House in Heavy’s story here.

The Second Explosion Occurred the Morning of Monday, March 12 in the 4800 Block of Oldfort Hill Drive

The second explosion occurred this morning at 6:45 a.m. on Monday, March 12 in northwest Austin, in the 4800 block of Old Fort Hill Drive, near the intersection of Springdale Road and East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The map above can give you an idea of where it took place. The location was between 51st Street and E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, not too far from 181, East Austin College Prep, and the Austin Wildlife Rescue. A 17-year-old found a package in front of his front door. He brought it inside and the package exploded after he opened it and he was killed. A woman in her 40s was also injured, but has non life-threatening injuries.

APD briefing regarding explosion in the 4800 block of Old Fort Hill Drive. https://t.co/gY2yyu5aOY — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 12, 2018

The Third Explosion Happened Monday, March 12 Around 11:50 a.m. in the 6700 Block of Galindo Street

The third explosion happened a few hours later on March 12, around 11:50 a.m. This explosion occurred southeast of downtown Austin in the 6700 block of Galindo Street, near the intersection of Montopolis Drive and East Riverside Drive. This is not too far from the Montopolis Neighborhood Park. A 75-year-old Hispanic woman found a mysterious package, which was left outside her home. She picked it up and it exploded before she opened it, LA Times reported. She had serious injuries that could be life-threatening. Austin American Statesman shared this map above, showing the approximate location of the bomb on the 6700 block of Galindo Street.