Mark Dombroski: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Dombroski, 19, went missing in Bermuda while on a rugby team tour with St. Joseph’s University on Sunday night. His parents, Lisa and John Dombroski, and two brothers made an emotional plea for the public’s help. An island-wide search was launched for Mark and news about the student quickly spread nationwide. Hours later, a Bermuda spokesman shared that a body was found during their search. Shortly after that, Bermuda police announced that Mark had died, Fox News reported. A cause of death isn’t yet known. Here’s everything we know so far about Mark and what happened. This is a developing story.

1. Mark Dombroski Was Last Seen on Closed Circuit TV at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday

Mark left The Dog House Bar around midnight on Sunday morning, reports said. The last time Mark was seen was on CCTV was about an hour later at 1:15 a.m., 1.5 miles away from The Dog House Bar on Middle Road, The Philly Inquirer reported. Around 1:09 a.m., he was spotted on another CCTV camera.

Mark is Caucasian, 6-feet tall, slender, and has close-cut blonde hair, Bermuda Broadcasting Company reported. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes, according to the Bermuda Rugby Football Union’s press release. Police said it’s too early to know if foul play was involved. “There is concern for his well-being,” police said, while they were still searching for him. A $1,000 reward was offered for information about where he is. If anyone has photos or videos that might help authorities understand what happened, they are asked to call 441-295-0011 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 800-8477.

2. His Rugby Team Was in Bermuda for an International Tournament

Mark was in Bermuda with St. Joseph’s rugby team to participate in an international tournament. College teams from across the country were in Bermuda for the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7’s Tournament. Mark’s team was supposed to return to the U.S. later on Sunday. St. Joseph’s is a Roman Catholic Jesuit University. Members of the local rugby teams and members of the local community searched for Mark on Sunday along the railway trail and other areas on the island, according to the Bermuda Rugby Football Union’s press release.

3. Mark Had Hurt His Shoulder and Wasn’t in a ‘Celebratory Mood’

Mark’s mom, Lisa, said her son didn’t have any major mood issues and was mostly fine, except he wasn’t in a celebratory mood because he had hurt his shoulder. Mark is from Media, Pennsylvania and graduated in 2017 from Archmere Academy in Claremont, Delaware. Detective Sgt. Jason Smith said there was no evidence that Dombroski was drunk or that alcohol played any role in his disappearance, Fox2Detroit reported.

4. Mark Was Found Dead During a Search by Bermuda Authorities, and the Cause of Death Isn’t Yet Known

On Monday afternoon, a spokesman for the Bermuda police said that authorities had found a body while searching for Mark. They later shared that this was the missing Pennsylvania student, Fox reported. In a press conference after Mark’s body was found, authorities said they were still processing the scene and could not give a cause of death. His body was found near Fort Prospect, near the Mary Victoria Road and police headquarters in Devonshire, according to the press conference. An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death.

5. The Dog House Is a New Bermuda Bar That’s Only Been Open Since Late 2017

The Dog House Bar, where Mark was last seen before leaving and being spotted later on CCTV cameras, is located in Bermuda and has a good reputation. It has a 4.1 out of 5-star ranking on Google reviews, and most reviews refer to it as one of the best club spots in Bermuda, except for one review written five days ago by Marisa Maggs which reads: “Had a bad experience here and horrible service. The only bad experience we had in Bermuda. Would not recommend this place to anyone.” Facebook reviews give it 4.6 out of 5 stars.

It’s a new bar that just opened around August 2017, listed as a dance & night club. The bar is located on 93 Front Street (lower level), below Cafe Cairo, which is also owned by the same man, Frank Arnold. Front Street is “covered with cameras,” as one visitor noted, which is why there are videos of Mark before he disappeared. The Royal Gazette described the Dog House as a bar with a “strong American slant,” including decor fashioned from old homes in Pennsylvania. The bar has multiple TV screens for watching live sports and a stage for live performances.