Mieke Luyendyk, Arie’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mieke Luyendyk, Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s mother, was featured prominently in the final episode of The Bachelor, when she weighed in on her son’s final two choices, Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham.

As Bachelor fans know by now, Arie Jr. chose Becca only to change his mind, break her heart on unedited TV, and then seek a reunion with Lauren. Fans learned on March 6, 2018 that Lauren agreed to take Arie back.

Arie bears a famous name, but, before The Bachelor, that was more through the accomplishments of his father, Arie Luyendyk Sr., a successful race car driver. Mieke and Arie Sr., Arie’s mother and father, have been together for decades.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mieke Has Been Married to Arie’s Dad for Almost Forty Years

Despite their son’s reputation for indecision, the Luyendyks have a long-lasting marriage. In 2012, Mieke posted a photo of flowers and wrote, “31 years later… anniversary!!”

On her Twitter page, Mieke’s profile reads, “Currently happily married to Arie Luyendyk and love living in Fountain Hills, USA. I promote Rock your Tube versatile dresses. Follow me!!”

Arie Sr. posted a throwback photo with his wife on Facebook, writing, “1981 Thruxton, England, Mieke’s first race!, newlyweds!” He also posted a photo of his wife on a boat. With one boat picture, he wrote, “Took the boat, The Arizona, out after 10 years at Saguaro Lake, we had lots of good times on it but time to do some different.”

Arie Sr. wrote a tweet that his wife shared on her page, stating she liked “bad boys.” He wrote, “Mieke was into bad boys but when she found out I’d been a bad boy she was pissed off 😏”

2. Mieke & Arie Sr. Had Four Children, Including Twins

A post shared by Mieke Luyendyk (@miekedors) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Mieka has an Instagram page where she frequently posts photos of her family, including of her with Arie Jr. With one post of tulips, she wrote simply, “Thanks Jr.” She also posted a photo of an Arie Jr. bobblehead.

She also posted a photo of her massive diamond ring and throwback photos of her children.

She only has 14 posts on her Instagram page, though, and she hasn’t posted since spring 2017. On Facebook, she wrote that she lives in Fountain Hills, Arizona and is from Den Bosch, Noord-Brabant, Netherlands. She frequently posts photos with Arie’s dad, her friends, and glamorous shots.

The Luyendyks have four children. According to Life and Style, their other children are daughter Maida, and twin sons Luca and Alec.

Alec is married but Luca is still single, according to Life and Style.

3. Mieka Found Out Her Son Was the New Bachelor By Watching Television

Playing with Instragram A post shared by Mieke Luyendyk (@miekedors) on Sep 26, 2012 at 8:40pm PDT

Arie admitted that he didn’t tell his parents directly that he had been selected as the new Bachelor. He revealed the big news on television, specifically Good Morning America.

“Hey Dad, Mom. I kind of kept things really under wraps because I didn’t know how this would turn out. It’s been such a quick turn of events, and my family doesn’t know, so now they know. They know along with you guys!” Arie said on the air.

4. Arie’s Mom Urged Him to Pick Becca

A post shared by Mieke Luyendyk (@miekedors) on Mar 3, 2012 at 4:30pm PST

One reason that Arie might have chosen Becca instead of Lauren initially: His family’s opinions, including his mother’s. Arie brought both Becca and Lauren to meet his family, including mom Mieke and dad, Arie Sr.

Arie’s parents and siblings said that they liked both women and thought they would make good choices. However, Arie’s mom then stated that she thought Becca would probably fit best into her son’s life, although she really liked Lauren too.

It’s an open question, but, since Arie seems very close to his family, it’s possible that his family’s suggestions swayed his choice to Becca in the final rose ceremony.

5. The Luyendyks Are Very Wealthy

A post shared by Mieke Luyendyk (@miekedors) on May 27, 2012 at 8:51pm PDT

Arie Sr. and Mieka Luyendyk are very wealthy people and their riches derive from Sr.’s successful racing career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Arie Sr. is estimated to be worth about $20 million.

The dad’s racing career dates back to the 1970s. “Born in Sommelsdijk, Netherlands, Arie Luyendyk began his racing career in the 70s. He was very successful in the Netherlands initially, and won the European Super Vee Championship in 1977,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

“He continued racing and in 1990 he won the Indy 500, a monumental accomplishment. He repeated with another Indy 500 win in 1997,” reports The New Netherlands Institute. “During his distinguished racing career he participated in many different kinds of auto racing. In 1989 he and his two co-drivers, Geoff Brabham and Chip Robinson, won the 12 hour Sebring Race in Sebring, Florida. Also in 1998 he and his three co-drivers, Gianpiero Moretti, Didier Thys and Mauro Baldi, won the 24 Hours of Daytona Race.”