NYC Helicopter Crash Victims: Names, Photos, Tributes

The five victims in the deadly East River crash of a touring helicopter Sunday evening have been named by the New York Daily News. The pilot, Richard ‘Rick’ Vance survived.

Two helicopter employees, two tourists, and a journalist were aboard. The dead are: Carla Vallejos Blanco, 28, a tourist from Argentina; helicopter company employees, Tristan Hill, 29, and Daniel Thompson, 34; Brian McDaniel, a Dallas firefighter; and Trevor Cadigan, a journalist originally from Dallas.

There were a total of six people on board NYC Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a news conference. “The pilot freed himself. The other five did not. The police, fire divers entered the water and removed the other five.”

An update on the helicopter crash in the East River being provided by @NYPDONeill and @FDNY Commissioner Nigro. Watch: pic.twitter.com/lzacSjiCT2 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 12, 2018

Two were dead at the scene and three were taken to Bellevue Hospital but were reported deceased after 2 a.m. Monday.

JJ Magers captured the crash of the rotary-wing aircraft into the near freezing river on video posted to her Twitter page. The helicopter appeared to lose altitude, made a hard landing in the river as the rotors cut through the icy waters, it caromed, tilted and began to sink.

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape! pic.twitter.com/saHOMTLR69 — JJ Magers (@JJmagers) March 11, 2018

Trevor Cadigan and Brian McDaniel were close and longtime friends who graduated high school and college together. McDaniel was visiting Cadigan in New York.

Trevor Cadigan



Cadigan graduated from SMU in 2016, moved to New York last fall and began working at a business magazine, his father told NBC 5 Dallas-Ft. Worth.

A 2015 photo from Facebook of Trevor and his father Jerry,



Brian McDaniel



Brian McDaniel was a Dallas firefighter and a Southern Methodist University graduate, Dallas-Ft. Worth media reported. A spokesperson for Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed McDaniel, a two-year veteran of the department, worked at Station 36.

Carla Vallejos Blanco

The Argentine consulate in New York confirmed for Spanish language publications that Blanco, 28, was a recent graduate with an advertising degree visiting New York with a friend.

Her Instagram is set to private but her profile picture is visible.

Helicopters buzz above the New York skyline and the East and Hudson rivers with regularity. The Liberty Helicopter operated by FlyNYON went down after a mayday in the East River between Roosevelt Island and East 88th Street, not far from Gracie Mansion Sunday night shortly after 7 p.m.

A statement on the Liberty Helicopters website says: “We are focused on supporting the families affected by this tragic accident and are fully cooperating with the FAA and NTSB investigations. These agencies have asked us to respect the investigative process by referring all press inquiries to them for an any further comment.”



The New York Times reported Sunday night that rescue divers had to cut tightly-strapped in passengers out of safety harnesses; two died at the scene and three were rushed to hospitals in critical condition.

NY1 reported a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman, who identified the helicopter as a Eurocopter AS350, said it crashed just north of Roosevelt Island and was “reportedly inverted in the water.” Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said the chopper was doing a private charter for a photo shoot when it went down and submerged in the 50-foot deep river.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating and an NTSB briefing is set for 4:30 p.m. today.

Eric Adams was in the air at the same time, shot photos and posted a timeline account on Twitter.

I was in the air with @FlyNYON at the same time the #helicopter crashed into #NewYork East River. Not confirmed but I believe this is it a few moments before the incident, and on ground prior to takeoff. Matches make (Eurocopter AS350), timing, and color. pic.twitter.com/kt8wOtyI4u — Eric Adams (@EricAdams321) March 12, 2018

“I was in the air with @FlyNYON at the same time the #helicopter crashed into #NewYork East River.”

Adams was on a touring helicopter run by FlyNYON which had posted a stunning aerial image from the air around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. There was not a cloud in the sky.

Manhattan from above by @flynyon [Enjoy +images at https://t.co/OxVwBVKT44] | The Best Photos and Videos of New York City. pic.twitter.com/ArUtMCctm1 — NewYorkCityFeelings (@nycfeelings) March 11, 2018

Liberty Helicopters describes itself as “the largest and most experienced helicopter sightseeing and charter service in the Northeast.” A chartered private 20-minute flight for up to 5 passengers costs $1700.

Myriad helicopter tour businesses, including Liberty, operate at the 6 East River Piers helipad off South Street (FDR Drive) between Broad Street and Old Slip on the southern tip of Manhattan.