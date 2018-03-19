Parisa Siddiqi: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

A woman was killed during a shooting at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California on Saturday afternoon, according to a report by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as Parisa Siddiqi, 29, of Thousand Oaks, who was allegedly killed by her ex-husband around 2:17 p.m. while working at the Paper Source, a stationery store in the retail center, according to the report. She was shot multiple times, officials said Sunday.

The alleged shooter and ex-husband of the victim, 33-year-old Kevin Crane of Thousand Oaks then turned the gun on himself but survived, sheriff’s officials said. Crane remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities said Crane had Argued with his Ex-Wife Before Opening Fire in the Store

According to Ventura County Star, Crane got to the mall around 2:09 or 2:10, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow. Video shows that he went straight into the mall “and walked directly to that store,” said Buschow.

“We got the first 911 call at 2:17,” Buschow said, reports the Star.

Authorities said Crane had argued with his ex-wife before opening fire in the store.

As of Sunday afternoon, authorities had not been able to find evidence of a restraining order or prior domestic violence incidents involving the couple, sheriff’s officials said. Nor had they found a criminal record for Crane.

While authorities had deemed the shooting a domestic violence incident within hours, reports of gunfire in the crowded mall caused shoppers to panic, worrying that the incident was part of a large-scale shooting, the Star reports.

In the chaos and confusion, conflicting reports and pieces of information prompted responding officers to think an active shooter was on scene “until we got in there and sorted things out,” said Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow.

2. Siddiqi and Crane were Divorced at the Time of the Shooting and have Two Young Children

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting or what led up to it except that the victim and suspect were divorced and have two children.

The children are safe and now staying with relatives, according to the sheriff’s office.

There are a few pictures of Siddiqi on her Facebook profile, with most of the pictures on her page consisting of photos of her children. Pictures show two smiling young children opening Christmas presents, sitting happily next to two large Easter baskets, and standing with Siddiqi in front of a colorful wall filled with jewels.

3. Siddiqi is Remembered by Friends for Having a “Beautiful Smile”

A friend of Siddiqi, Caity S. Soller, posted a heartfelt tribute to Siddiqi on Facebook, remembering her for her “beautiful smile” and “contagious laugh.”

“You were taken way to [sic] early and my heart goes out to your family and your beautiful boys in this time,” Soller posted on Facebook.

Concerned Facebook user Merleen Jennifer Garcia tagged Siddiqi numerous times in posts, asking if she was okay after news of the shooting broke yesterday.

After Siddiqi was confirmed as the victim of the shooting, Garcia posted an emotional tribute to Siddiqi, calling her “mom” and expressing her grief at not saying goodbye after seeing Siddiqi that earlier that morning.

A young child was also photographed laying flowers at the door to honor Siddiqi. Twitter user Kyle Jorrey posted the bittersweet pictures, and talked to the mother who claims she knew the victims sister.

While I was there, this young boy came up and placed flowers by the door. His mother tells me she knows the victim’s sister, who lives in Simi Valley. #oaksshooting pic.twitter.com/JUR7Jb11fr — Kyle Jorrey (@KyleBJorrey) March 18, 2018

4. Paper Souce, Siddiqi’s Employer, Posted a Note on the Door Expressing Sorrow for her Death

The upscale retail center was locked down for hours after the incident, but The Oaks mall reopened its doors to the public Sunday morning. All stores except for Paper Source, the stationery store that Siddiqi was working at during the time of her death, had reopened, according to Ventura County Star.

A printed note taped inside the store’s glass door had a message acknowledging the incident, reports the Star.

“All of us at Paper Source are saddened by the loss of our beloved colleague and team member,” the note read, continuing: “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, and most of all her two children, through this difficult time.”

All of mall reopened today except Paper Source, site of yesterday’s tragedy. A note on front door reads “All of us at Paper Source are saddened by the loss of our beloved colleague and team member. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, and most of all her two children…” pic.twitter.com/hEwNOlSt47 — Kyle Jorrey (@KyleBJorrey) March 18, 2018

5. Crane Remains in Critical Condition after Attempting Suicide

According to reports, Siddiqi’s ex-husband Crane shot himself in the head after allegedly shooting and killing Siddiqi. Crane survived, sheriff’s officials said. He remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

“The suspect, who has been identified as Kevin Crane, also of Thousand Oaks, turned the gun on himself after he shot Siddiqi,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office report states. “Crane survived his suicide attempt and is being treated at a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.”

According to VC Star, Crane had originally been described as being from the Los Angeles area. A records check that listed a Beverly Hills address turned out to be for a mail drop, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. It was later determined he lived in Thousand Oaks.