Riley Powell & Brelynne ‘Breezy’ Otteson: Family Speaks Out on Justice System ‘Failing’ Them

Two teens, Riley Powell and Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, disappeared in late December while traveling from Tooele to Eureka, Utah. They were subsequently reported missing on January 2.

Authorities tracked down Riley’s vehicle and have reason to believe it was intentionally abandoned in order to “give an illusion” that the couple was stranded, according to an affidavit, which stated foul play was suspected.

On March 27, 41-year-old Jarrod Baum was arrested and booked into Utah County Jail on multiple charges, including felony aggravated kidnapping and two felony charges of aggravated murder.

Police said a second arrest is expected, and though they didn’t identify the person, Baum’s live-in girlfriend, Morgan Henderson, 34, led authorities to the teens’ bodies.

The bodies were positively identified as being Brelynne and Riley on March 30, Fox 13 reported.

Heavy spoke with Brelynne’s biological aunt, Amanda Hunt and older sister, Kylysta Otteson, who said they believe “the justice system failed Brelynne and Riley,” due to Baum’s previous criminal record. Hunt told Heavy:

With everything that has happened, it is the closure we needed to be able to bring them home, but it’s unreal…it’s not the outcome that we wanted. It was just a senseless act, a senseless act of why? He [Baum] was in prison for most of his life, in and out. Now it is about justice for these kids. The justice system I feel has completely failed us. He got out on parole roughly about a year ago this last time. But after a 20-year-stint in prison he went back in for having a gun and went back in again for gun charges. And then again on January 30, he was back in for gun charges.

According to KUTV, Baum was just 15 when he faced an attempted murder charge after going on a crime spree.

He ended up accepting a plea deal in that case, and the murder charges were dismissed without prejudice, the media outlet reported. He ended up being incarcerated at the Central Utah Department of Corrections from 1993 until he was granted parole in in 2002.

While he was incarcerated, Baum became one of five inmates who were charged with over 30 felonies stemming from a five-hour riot at the facility, which caused approximately $40,000 in damage. You can watch footage from the riot below:

After being granted parole, the suspect again found himself arrested after attempting to purchase a dangerous weapon, according to deseretnews.com, which ended in his parole being revoked. He was then let out on parole again in 2004, before being sent back to prison on another parole violation. He was released in 2005.

Before the alleged murders of Riley and Brelynne took place, Baum had been placed on probation in June 2017 for drugs and weapons-related convictions.

Family Members Remember the Teens as Beautiful Souls Who Craved Love & Had a Zest for Life

Brelynne’s aunt and sister spoke with Heavy about the couple, and described the teens as genuinely loving people who craved love and acceptance.

The girl’s sister, Kylysta, stated:

Breezy and Riley bettered each other. They were outgoing. And Breezy lived a hard life, she lost her mother and stepfather. And these last few years, she searched for love. That’s just what she did…and I don’t think she realized just how much she was loved. She was a firecracker, and that was her nickname. There was never a time when Breezy didn’t want to go out and do something. She just never stopped, was always move, move, move. And she loved pink, absolutely loved everything pink!

Brelynne’s zest for life can be seen in the video below:

The women told Heavy that Riley worked for a local plumbing company, while Brelynne worked for Wendy’s before having stomach problems. However, she was focusing on getting back into school.

“Breezy wanted to go into law enforcement,” Hunt told Heavy.

Brelynne was further described as a typical teenager who would do anything for her loved ones, despite some of her family having issues such as drug abuse.

“She was all about family. Friends and family, nothing else mattered to Breezy besides those things,” Hunt continued. “She was still there for everyone despite what they may have gone through.”

Hunt stated that she has come to know Riley through his adoptive father, Bill, and said the teen also faced struggles in life.

Hunt said of Riley:

Riley too lived a hard life. His mom was on drugs and lost Riley and his siblings when he was under one-year-old. He was one of those kids who was just a passionate kid. He had a passion for race cars when he was younger. But Riley did get into some trouble with school. He would go after school to his Grandma’s and he planned to go rabbit hunting behind their house. Well he ended up taking a gun to school, and even though he wasn’t planning anything except for the rabbit hunt, he was sent to a boy’s home for four years. And that’s where he graduated from school with a full high school diploma. And then he started working at a plumbing company but recently lost his job, and so he started working with his dad.

Brelynne’s aunt said Riley’s family members “absolutely adored Breezy.”

The aunt and sister would also like to emphasize that they do not agree with those who had previously speculated about family members being involved with the teen’s alleged murders. From when Brelynne and Riley first disappeared, Hunt has insisted that the public wait for authorities to do their jobs, and warned those placing blame to “wait for the facts of the case.”

“Some family members may have not made the best choices in life, and they were not normal people, living a life involved with drugs and alcohol,” Hunt told Heavy. “But they do not deserve the witch hunt or ridicule that has been bestowed upon them. I feel so much empathy for the family in that sense, nobody deserves that. We have to keep a neutral mind because we don’t know the facts, and unless they are facts that can be corroborated, we just don’t know. And now of course we are finding out more, and will continue to.”

Hunt also stated that people should know that the role of Henderson in the case is not known at this time. “Was she a victim, or was she a participant? We don’t know at this time,” the aunt told Heavy. “There are just so many unanswered questions that we know will come out in the end. But we know that the road ahead of us isn’t going to be easy, and it will be long.”

“They were just perfect together, both being middle children, and they brought out the best in each other,” Hunt told Heavy. They wanted more in life than they had, and they began dreaming of a life together. We’re just heartbroken. They had their whole lives ahead of them.”