To All the Single Ladies: How One Woman’s Tweet Is Inspiring Thousands

A 19-year-old newly-single Texan, Kim Pena, tweeted a video of a stunning promise ring she purchased for herself, never in her wildest dreams realizing the impact it would have…on literally thousands of people.

“This is going to sound weird, but I bought myself a promise ring,” Pena tweeted. “No guy has ever given me one, & I decided Im not going to let a boy determine whether Im worth making a promise to. This ring is a promise to myself. A promise to always love myself, & to never give up on myself.”

Heavy spoke with Pena, who said she is shocked and pleasantly overwhelmed with the positive response she has gotten from fellow Tweeters.

“I didn’t think girls would be so inspired,” she stated. “I’m overwhelmed with how many girls have been saying such nice things to me!”

Thank you for taking the time to read sorry that I made a few mistakes my english is not prefect but thank you for encouraging me to be self loving. — sam (@saamversace) March 23, 2018

What led to the purchase showcases an empowered woman who turned something that could’ve been negative into a beautiful message that droves of single women came together from. Pena, whose current major is political science, but who dreams of and plans to continue on to law school to become a corporate lawyer, told Heavy:

It’s been about two weeks since I was broken up with. The guy I dated actually bought me a ring and when he broke up with me it hurt to even look at it because it held memories. I was sad that I was no longer going to be able to wear it and I felt like something was being ripped away from me when he left. I got myself the promise ring because it was something that no one could take away from me. I gave it to myself and I’m always going to love myself so there will be no need to get rid of it. Nobody can take it away from me bc it’s from me. Everyone knows the cons about getting into a relationship, the person could fall out of love, they can cheat, and lie. All these negative possibilities and yet we still take the risk. Im never going to give up on love and I want to help other girls love themselves first so that they can eventually love someone else despite what they have been through. If I hadn’t gone through what I did, I wouldn’t be the person I am today and for that I am grateful to God.

At the time of publishing Pena’s tweet had more than 37,000 Likes, over 6,000 retweets and plenty of comments proving the difference her message is making on other women’s self-esteem.

@saamversace wrote: “I look up to you now because I don’t need a guy to love me I can love and spoil myself because knowing that no on is going to leave me but with that promise ring I can keep pushing myself to be a better person and that I can make myself happy.”

“GIRL💜💜💜I did the same exact thing!!!!,” @shawnahunt468 replied. “Love yourself girl cause no body else will💗💗.”

Included were messages from women who have also purchased a promise ring for themselves. Pena purchased her now-viral dazzling ring for just $95 from Pandora, which you can find by clicking here.

The thread is a must-see for any singles who may be feeling down in the dumps. Read on for further coverage of the uplifting responses to Pena:

A promise to love myself , push myself towards greatness , I will be a strong independent women ! I’m worth it & need no guy to define that . pic.twitter.com/By7FNRtn8t — karen 💛 (@ikissedkaaaren) March 23, 2018

So cute and I love the meaning. ❤️ love yourself first always — Rosa Moran (@RoseyPears) March 22, 2018

Totally barging in to the convo but girl get it!! Lol it’s such a perfect ring you won’t regret it. 😍 pic.twitter.com/YYWoP807kv — Estefanía Tavárez (@estefaniah_xp) March 23, 2018

I do the same thing girl😍😍😍😍 but I paint my nail with my favorite color as a promise to stay true to self!! pic.twitter.com/vdyrqel9BB — lil b uchiha (@Brooke_AMartin) March 23, 2018

Got myself the same one😍 pic.twitter.com/B4kvbav2Y9 — Vale (@valeriaavg) March 23, 2018

As for Pena, she is in no hurry to get back into the dating scene and plans on keeping the focus on herself for the time-being.

“It is hard to move on sometimes but you just have to trust the process,” she told Heavy.