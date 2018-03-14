Stephen Hawking Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The famous scientist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76, a spokesperson for his family said.

Hawking’s net worth was estimated to be $20 million, according to multiple sources. While Hawking suffered from ALS since 1963 and required around-the-clock care as well as his iconic wheelchair and computer speech system according to Scientific American, he none the less earned millions through his academic work.

Here’s everything you need to know about how Hawking acquired his wealth.

1. Hawkings Was a Bestselling Author

Hawking is one of the most famous scientists to have ever lived, and his early work on black holes changed the way we think about gravity and the universe, according to NPR. Lawrence Krauss, a theoretical physicist at Arizona State University and friend and colleague of Hawking told NPR that physicists once thought that nothing could escape the massive gravitational pull of black holes. But Hawking, through his knowledge of quantum mechanics and the theory of relativity, theorized that there was a kind of particle that had to defy what was expected from gravity and radiate from black holes. The radiation is now called Hawking radiation, according to Krauss.

Hawkings applied his work to several books, many of which went on to become bestsellers. One of his most famous works, A Brief History of Time, was on the Sunday Times bestsellers list for more than four years according to Inverse.

2. He Held a Prestigious Position at a Prestigious University

Hawking was the Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology (CTC) at the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics (DAMTP) at the University of Cambridge, according to CTC’s official website.

Stephen Hawking was born in Oxford, England on January 8, 1942. He went to University College, Oxford to study physics and after three years was awarded a first class honours degree in Natural Science, according to CTC. He then went to Cambridge to research cosmology and after he obtained his Ph. D he became a Research Fellow and then a Professorial Fellow at Gonville and Caius College. After he left the Institute of Astronomy in 1973, he arrived at DAMTP in 1979 and was the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics from then until 2009.

Hawking also toured the world to give lectures and talks.

3. He Had a Movie Produced About His Life

A film known as The Theory of Everything was released in 2014. The film was a biopic about Hawking’s life.

Eddie Redmayne won the Academy Award for Best Actor that year for portraying Hawking. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress for Felicity Jones, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score. The film also won the British Academy Film Awards for Outstanding British Film, Best Leading Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Hawking portrayed himself in television shows like The Simpsons, Star Trek, and The Big Bang Theory.

4. He Won Many Awards for his Work

Hawking won many awards and honors throughout his life, including the Adams Prize in 1966, the Albert Einstein Award in 1978, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 to name just a few. According to Inverse, Hawking was awarded $3 million in cash for winning the Fundamental Physics Prize in 2012 as part of Russian billionaire Yuri Milner’s Breakthrough Foundation.

Hawking also had an award named in his honor. The Stephen Hawking Medals for Science Communication is a “milestone award for those promoting science throughout the arts,” according to Starmus.

5. He Doesn’t Care Much for Material Possessions, Believed Money Was a Key Factor in Brexit

In an op-ed written by Hawking on The Guardian, he said that his wealth has played an important practical role in his life to pay for his medical care and his work. However, he does not care about the acquisition of possessions. He said that he doesn’t know what he would do with a racehorse or a Ferrari even if he could buy them. “So I have come to see money as a facilitator, as a means to an end – whether it is for ideas, or health, or security – but never as an end in itself,” he said.

His views on wealth were part of an editorial arguing that money was a key factor in the outcome of the EU referendum, otherwise known as Brexit. He argued during the referendum campaign that it would be a mistake for Britain to leave the European Union, saying that it would cut off funding for science from the European commission and cut funding for school support for disabled students which helped him during his career. He said that people are starting to question the current attitude on wealth, thinking about how knowledge could be more important than money, how possessions can stand in the way of fulfillment, and if we can truly own anything. He said that this “cathedral thinking,” or ideas started by one generation for the next one to take up, will be very important for solving the worlds issues. He also said that we need to collaborate to solve all these problems challenge our views on wealth and possessions and learn to share.

“If we fail then the forces that contributed to Brexit, the envy and isolationism not just in the UK but around the world that spring from not sharing, of cultures driven by a narrow definition of wealth and a failure to divide it more fairly, both within nations and across national borders, will strengthen,” Hawking said. “If that were to happen, I would not be optimistic about the long-term outlook for our species.”

He ended the piece by saying that we must broaden our definition of wealth to include knowledge, natural resources, and human capacity and learn to share each of those things. “If we do this, then there is no limit to what humans can achieve together,” he said.