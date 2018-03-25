Stormy Daniels’ ’60 Minutes’ Interview: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On tonight’s episode of 60 Minutes, adult film star Stormy Daniels will give an inside look at her alleged affair with Donald Trump. The episode airs at 7 p.m. ET/PT and, according to the CBS plot description, Daniels will open up about the alleged relationship she claims to have had with Donald Trump in 2006 and 2007. She will reportedly reveal details from the past, up until today. Get to know what to expect from the special, along with background information on the scandal, in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. Anderson Cooper Grills Daniels About Her Alleged Affair With Trump in 2006-2007

This is the first television interview with Stormy Daniels, where she discusses her alleged relationship with Trump, and Anderson Cooper sits down with Daniels for all the info, according to CBS. Trump was married to wife Melania at the time of the alleged hookups with Daniels. Cooper tells Daniels in the interview that he’s trying to understand her reasons for speaking out.

2. Nik Richie of TheDirty.com First Reported the Alleged Affair in 2011

In 2011, Nik Richie from TheDirty.com had leaked a story that Donald Trump had cheated on wife Melania with a porn star named Stormy Daniels and today, Daniels has confirmed her claims. When Trump heard about the story, he had reportedly had it pulled immediately. Richie confirmed to Heavy.com in 2015 that, “The story is not false. He just paid off all the right people.”

In addition, Life & Style had run an article on it and at the time, Trump’s lawyer released this statement: The totally untrue and ridiculous story written by Life & Style Magazine about Donald J. Trump emanated from a sleazy and disgusting website which, upon strong notification, fully withdrew its posting. Correctly, upon seeing that the article was false, all other publications likewise withdrew and did not write their article. Trump has continued to deny that any affair with Daniels took place. When the news first broke about the scandal, Nik Richie addressed Trump directly in his article, stating, “In media there are heroes and there are cowards. The cowards become friends with the enemy for personal gain and the heroes save others from the sickos of the world who hide behind their money and power. Mr. Donald Trump, as a man please come forward with honesty. I know you cheated on your wife with Stephanie Gregory Clifford aka Stormy Daniels and now the world knows.”

3. The Interview Will Include Details About Daniels’ Lawsuit Against Trump

Michael Avenatti is Daniels’ lawyer and their lawsuit against Trump will be discussed during the special. Avenatti has accused Trump’s legal team of “engaging in thuggish behavior”, according to CNN. Daniels is being pinned for violating a nondisclosure agreement, but the reported agreement was supposedly not signed by Trump. Avenatti also has said that, “Now we have a sitting US President … who is threatening to sue a private citizen for over $20 million for talking about their relationship.”

4. Daniels Reportedly Signed a Confidentiality Agreement to Not Speak on her Connection to Trump

CNN has reported that Daniels has alleged that Trump’s lawyer paid her $130,000 to stay silent just before the 2016 presidential election. By speaking out about her alleged hookups Daniels is reportedly violating her NDA, but the argument is that Trump reportedly didn’t sign the agreement. CNN has reported that Daniels previously agreed to pay $1 million for “each breach” of the agreement. So, her speaking out could add up to as much as $20 million.

5. Trump’s Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Involvement in the Scandal Will Be Highlighted

Michael Cohen is Trump’s longtime attorney and his involvement in the scandal is discussed in tonight’s interview. Cohen previously admitted to giving a payment to Daniels in 2016. Currently, Cohen is trying to get the lawsuit by Daniels moved from state to federal court.