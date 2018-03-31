How to Track the Chinese Space Station: Where Is It Now & When Will It Land?

A Chinese space station is falling to Earth, and no one is quite sure where it’s going to land. But you can track the current location of Tiangong-1 using SatView and other sources. Here’s how to keep up with where the wayward space station is and where it might land. The most recent projections have the station re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere around April 1 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern, plus or minus nine hours. Read on for more details on how to track its current location.

Your best option for tracking the station is to use SatView to see a map of Tiangong-1’s location. Use the link here. You’ll see its location on a map, its projected future location, and its latitude and longitude. SatView provides real-time tracking so you can always know where the station is. The station’s international designation is 2011-053A and its NORAD number is 37820.

The Aerospace Corporation, a nonprofit that researches space missions, has set up a page to track the space station, including where it might re-enter the atmosphere. The European Space Agency has a blog with re-entry updates for Tiangong-1. China is also providing daily updates. And you can also get updates from SatTrackCam. You can also visit SatFlare and input your location to get a general idea of when the station will pass by and when you might be able to see it in the sky.

We don’t know exactly where the station will re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere, but the best guess is between 43 North and 45 South latitudes, Aerospace.org reported.

Tiangong-1 was launched on September 30, 2011 from China. It was China’s first space station. The station weighed 8,500 kg at launch (18,740 pounds.) Its length is 10.5 meters (34 feet) in length and 32.4 meters (11 feet) in diameter. The station is about the size of a bus. Tiangong-1 was designed to be a manned lab, and it’s composed of two modules: a habitable module and a resources module. It also has two sleep stations for astronauts.

The first docking with Tiangong-1 occurred with an unmanned Shenzhou spacecraft on November 2, 2011. Two manned missions took place in 2012 and 2013. The first was launched on June 16, 2012, with three astronauts, including China’s first female astronaut. It was a 13 day mission and astronauts spent 11 days on the space station.

The second manned mission was launched June 11, 2013 with three astronauts. It was a 15 day mission, with 13 days spent on the station.

So what happened and why has China lost control of the craft? On March 21, 2016, China announced that telemetry services with the station had stopped. China predicted in September 2016 that the station would re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere in the latter part of 2017, later readjusting that prediction. There are no astronauts currently on board the space station. The last manned mission left in 2013.

Your chances of being hit by a piece of the space station are 10 million times less than your chance of being hit by lightning, PBS reported. That might help keep things a little in perspective. Much of the station will break apart, burning during re-entry. But some pieces likely will survive. Most calculations are expecting the pieces to fall in the ocean, but that’s not a certainty. Africa, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, South America, and southern parts of Europe and Asia are all possible landfalls.