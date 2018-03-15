UAB Hospital-Highlands Shooting: Gunman Is Down

At least two people are reported to have been shot at the University of Alabama’s hospital in Birmingham. According to a tweet from the Birmingham Police Department, two people have been shot and the suspect is down. The call of shots fired came in to police at 7:05 p.m., reports CBS Birmingham’s Jack Royer. Royer later reported that a campus alert was sent to students at the school at 7:14 p.m. Less than an hour later, the shelter-in-place was lifted for students.

The severity of the injuries is not known as this time with a police spokesperson describing the situation as “fluid.” Authorities are asking the public to avoid the University of Alabama Hospital-Highlands, located at 1201 11th Avenue South, in the south end of the school’s campus. The hospital includes an emergency room and internal medicine clinic.

Talk 99.5 in Alabama reports that “possibly two nurses shot.” Alabama.com reports that the victims are on the second floor of the building and police are doing a room-by-room search of the facility.