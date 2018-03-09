Yountville Shooting at Veterans Home of California: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A lockdown is in place at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville after a shooting occurred and hostages were taken. The first reports came in around 10:20 a.m. Pacific. Current reports indicate that as many as 15 to 20 shots were fired near Building G, and three hostages may have been taken by an armed gunman who may be a veteran himself. A SWAT team is en route to the location, CalVet reported, and agents from ATF San Francisco are also responding. So far, no injuries have been reported by law enforcement, but the suspect did shoot at officers who responded. Here’s what we know so far.

1. The Veterans Home Was Put on Lockdown After Reports of an Active Shooter

The Veterans Home was put on lockdown on Friday after there were reports of an active shooter in the facility. Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman Johsua Kiser said in an email: “Law enforcement authorities have responded to the Yountville Veterans Home this morning following reports of gunfire near the main dining hall. The facility is on lockdown, and all residents and staff are sheltering in place. We will continue to update you as we get more information.”

In an interview with the LA Times, Kiser said that everyone was in alert mode and the doors were locked and the shades were drawn. Napa Valley Register reported that the standoff is at the Pathway’s Madison Building on the Veterans Home grounds. Other reports noted that standoff was at Building G, which houses veterans from Desert Storm.

San Francisco ATF and a SWAT team are responding, and there are helicopters in the area.

2. Two to Three Hostages May Have Been Taken

Some reports have indicated that hostages may have been taken. NBC Bay Area said that early reports indicated that as many as three hostages were taken and one shot was fired, but no one was injured. However, KRON4 reported that as many as 30 shots might have been fired outside the main dining area, but it wasn’t known if they were live rounds.

The latest reports are indicating that 15 to 20 shots were fired before three people were taken hostage, KTVU reported.

3. The Gunman May Be a Veteran Who Was Dressed in Black and Wearing Body Armor

It’s not known yet who the shooter is, but Napa Valley Register reported that the man may have been dressed in black and wearing body armor and carrying an automatic weapon. One person on Twitter, whose father is at Yountville, said that a resident told her the gunman might have been a veteran with PTSD, but this has not been confirmed.

Napa Valley Register reported that the suspect may be a member of the Pathway Home program for military veterans with emotional trauma. Early reports say he is 36 and was discharged from the treatment program two weeks ago.

4. The Veterans Home Is One of the Largest in the Country

The Veterans Home in Yountville is one of the largest in the United States. It houses 1,100 men and women of all ages, from World War II era to present-day. The Veterans Home dates back to 1884 and is a 600-acre campus. Residents and employees are sheltering in place.

5. So Far No Injuries Have Been Reported

So far, no injuries have been reported. The Public Information Officer for the Veterans Home told CBS San Francisco that they were sheltering in place, but everyone was OK. They are working to set up a hotline for loved ones who have family inside:

The Veterans Home is located off Highway 29 and California Drive in Yountville, at 260 California Dr. Entry to the Veterans Home has been blocked off to the public, and golfers have been cleared from the nearby Vintners golf course. Try to avoid the area if you can.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we have more information.