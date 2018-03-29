Vicki Momberg: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A white woman is the first South African to be imprisoned for a racist verbal attack. Vicki Momberg was sentenced to three years in prison, with one year suspended, for the racist abuse of a black South African police officer. The conviction and prison sentence is being reported as the first-ever such adjudication for a verbal racist attack in the country; in similar cases people have been fined not imprisoned. Momberg’s lawyer, Kevin Lawlor, said his client would appeal the sentence ordered by judge Pravina Rugoonandan in a Johannesburg court. But she was denied bail.

In a 2016 video circulated globally, a police officer tried to help Momberg after her vehicle was broken into at a shopping center. In the video, Momberg shouted at a black police officer that she wanted only a white officer. She used a racist term commonly used in apartheid Africa. The ‘k-word’ being similar in bigoted and demeaning usage much as the n-word is in the U.S.

A real estate agent, Momberg has a reported history of racist outbursts.

1. Momberg Can be Heard Using the Racist ‘K-Word’ in the Video Heard Around the World That Landed the White South African Real Estate Agentin Prison

In the near 5-minute long February 2016 video of at least part of the exchange, a police officer responds to a report by Momberg that her car had been broken into. She claimed she was the victim of a ‘smash-and grab.’ During the video, she said she wanted a white or “ethnic Indian” cop and not a black one saying black people were “plain and simple useless” and “they are clueless.”

During the rant, Momberg called the “policeman a ‘kaffir,’ apartheid-era slang for a black person and one of the worst terms of hate speech in South Africa,” The Guardian reported.

In total, she used the k-word 48 times, which she questioned in court even upon hearing the tape. Momberg accused the police of altering the tape.

Momberg’s Linkedin page is sparse and says only that she is the owner of ‘Homes & Properties’ in Durban Area. But she works for OCC Property Development and a petition for her to be fired has been circulating.

2. The Court Case Against Momberg Has Received Widespread Attention Because of the Prison Sentence, the First Ever for Hate Speech in South Africa

In November of 2017, Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria, a South African common law defined as the act of unlawfully, intentionally and seriously impairing the dignity of another following her racists rant captured on video. She also swore at a 10111 operator during a call when she was trying to get assistance.

Magistrate Raghoonandan said Momberg “intended to humiliate the complainant and impaired dignity,” adding Momberg’s “choice of words were racial and that the ‘k-word’ is the most notorious word in South Africa and its use constitutes hate crime.”

At the time, she was released but with a warning she not to leave the area.

During the case, Momberg’ was examined by a psychiatrist and it was reported she had “a psychological condition at the time of her outburst but had the ability to differentiate between right and wrong.” Momberg had offered a temporary insanity defense.

Momberg cried as the sentence was announced.

It was reported Momberg spent her first night incarcerated in the Johannesburg Correctional Services Centre‚ better known as Sun City.

Initially, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) accused Momberg of racism and took her to Equality court in June of 2016, four months after the video was first shared. In that court, her rant was deemed hate speech and she was R100,000 ($8419 in U.S. dollars) in damages to the officer, Constable Clement Mkhondo.

Shortly after, Momberg’s attorney said she was “traumatised.”

3. Momberg Had a History of Similar Racist Outbursts

While Momberg conceded what she said that day was “questionable” she argued the trauma of being robbed rattled her:

“I was not in a state to be logical. I was angry and just lashed out,” she told the court. Actually, she claimed that she did not remember exactly what she said on the day.

But, Momberg had faced similar charges in a separate incident in Durban 11 years prior, but it’s been reported those charges were withdrawn. A record of that case was not available.

Local media reported Momberg told a probation officer that she didn’t find the word offensive, said the justice system was biased and she’d leave South Africa if she could afford it. The probation officer would be called as a witness who testified that Momberg insulted a black social worker, prompting the woman to recuse herself from the case. Probation Officer Daphney Naidoo said, “On the day of the incident… I had to conduct debriefing with her immediately.” She testified that she had to call a senior manager to debrief the social worker who’d been racially harassed by Momberg.

During the case, a woman who worked under Momberg at a company called Bi-Africa Business Solutions said Momberg verbally harassed and threatened to kill her. Catherine Mashiyana said on her second day on the job, Momberg threatened her, threw tomatoes at her, accused her of stealing potatoes and called her lazy.

4. Momberg Fired Her Lawyers & Threatened to Fire Her New Lawyers. She Also Charged the Video and Emergency Call Were Altered

Momberg argued at trial that the 48 utterances racist were exaggerated. She also told the court that she doubted the credibility of the video and 10111 audio and believed they had been tampered with.

Momberg also threatened to fire her lawyers.

“I will not tolerate any further lies form the lawyers. They never consulted with me and always canceled appointments.”

Momberg also told local media she never saw the written arguments her attorneys argued in court.

The prosecutor reminded the court that tMomberg had been warned that should she decide to fire her lawyers, she would have to represent herself Momberg has already fired two of her lawyers that have represented her in this case.

That’s not the first time Momeberg has claimed that a court, counsel and evidence presented iwas suspect. In a 2009 civil case a judge wrote “…she was at odds with counsel and the court on the way in which the evidence. (was viewed).” Court documents show Momberg was suing for a real estate commission she claimed she was owed.

5. Reaction on Social Media Has Been Mixed & Her Mother Claimed to be ‘Shocked’ by Her Daughter’s Racist Rant

Momberg’s mother Davila said she was not only unaware of the incident, she and the family were stunned. hocked.

“We knew nothing about it. We are absolutely shocked,” she said. “We don’t agree with it. We would never say it.”

Momberg has a Facebook page but with 21 friends and just one post, it’s not very active.

Momberg may have supporters, but seemingly few are vocal at least on searchable social media.

“Absolutely sad and sickening. Such double standards. I know this “supposed” criminal and she is actually a very moral, empathetic and liberal person with friends across the spectrum. So much has been distorted in this case. She had PTS and yes lost it,ie.had temporary insanity after her traumatic smash and grab. She has apologised / been remorseful. It was not hate speech. So many others seem to get away with far worse. Where is the justice? Therapy / community service yes but prison!?? Trying to make an example? Many others need to stand accountable….Malema, Zuma etc . I’m gobsmacked!”

Some in South Africa questioned the sentence for the crime.

“She may not have received such a heavy sentencing had she had a different attitude in court,” it was noted. “To say that she does not think the K word is insulting would have insulted millions. She should have admitted her guilt and apologized for her actions and begged for forgiveness. Would have made the magistrate more likely to have some mercy,.”

The comments at the bottom of this story show that post-apartheid South Africa may resemble apartheid-era South Africa under the surface.