VIDEO: Inside Florida School Lockdown, Students Terrified As SWAT Searches

With no official reports, terrified students post videos, images and pleas for information and help during a lockdown Tuesday morning at the Osceola County School of the Arts in Kissimmee, Florida.

Frightening video tells the story.

Posted by AJ, who says, “This SHOULD NOT be my learning environment. #GunControlNow

During a Periscope live video, students hiding and speaking in whispers as SWAT and police K-9 teams comb the school, share their fear as commenters on the live video offer encouragement and recommend they “call your worried parents.”

.@PENTAGONlSM on #Periscope: my school is on lockdown and i want to do this in case anythin… https://t.co/hw2N5ZfY8w pic.twitter.com/KeNoqYzmrD — joyitIS (@JoyitIS206) March 6, 2018

Here’s the link the the then-live Periscope video. At the end of the more than 45-minute video documenting the lockdown, one can hear the PA system announce it’s all clear and to just go about your regular day, which based on he reactions of students may be difficult.

I'm shaking. I love you all. Let's all go home tonight https://t.co/am41Q6hkN1 — Juliet Joy 🌸 (@julietcahow) March 6, 2018

This is so scary, I should be in acting class rn having fun. Please please be safe everyone. I know we’ll be okay, but this should not be something students have to worry about daily. pic.twitter.com/N2eGLMzzyp — val (@valentishkaa) March 6, 2018

I am worried for my friends. fear for the safety of my peers and my school. I hope we all get home uninjured. Be safe y'all, be loved — Heavy Set Hilarious (@classictaco) March 6, 2018

Meanwhile, there’s a student activist die-in happening in Tallahassee.

Die-in happening now in the Florida Capitol rotunda. Names of victims of the #StonemanDouglas shooting written on posters. pic.twitter.com/mDElxOX7px — Ali Schmitz (@SchmitzMedia) March 6, 2018

And lawmakers labor over a proposed gun/school safety bill.

The #SB7026 debate is starting in the House. Right now there have been more than 90 amendments filed, mostly by Dems. Those are unlikely to pass but this will be an opportunity to figure out the details of this big gun/school safety bill, which have gotten lost in fast pace. — Emily L. Mahoney (@mahoneysthename) March 6, 2018

