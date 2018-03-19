Wendy Williams Health Update

On Monday, Wendy Williams will return to host her self-titled talk show. On February 21, the 53-year-old announced that she was taking a brief leave from her hosting duties to address medical issues that resulted from her battle with Graves’ disease.
On live TV, Williams told her audience, “My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — three weeks of vacation… I was pissed.”
Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism, or an overactive thyroid. Many symptoms can accompany the disease, including a goiter, trouble sleeping, irritability or nervousness, heat sensitivity, hand tremors, and more.
On Monday morning, Williams will appear in a pre-taped Good Morning America interview that marks her first interview since taking her medical leave. Speaking to Amy Robach, Williams shares that she missed three doctors’ appointments with her endocrinologist. Asked by Robach if her health was at the bottom of her list, Williams admits it was.
So how is she doing now? What’s the latest on Williams’ health? “I’m functioning OK, I’m feeling a little weird but I’ll get through it. And I went in February and that’s where I found, whoa, your levels are way off,” she shares with Robach.
Compared to a few months ago, however, Wendy admits she’s certainly turned the corner. The TV personality tells People, “I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it…”
On Monday’s episode, Doctor Oz will stop by the studio to discuss Williams’ health.
While Williams knew there was something off for a while, she says she thought her symptoms had to do with menopause, not her thyroid. “With the menopause I wasn’t pointing a finger to any particular thing. I was just feeling like ‘All right, well I’m 53 and this is I guess how it’s supposed to be.'”
From now on, Wendy is determined to put herself first. Speaking in an exclusive clip obtained by People, she says, “We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves… And it’s really unfortunate. And that — that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it. No matter what — no matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat… I’m not doing that anymore. Wendy first.”
False humility of a Indian prime minister.
Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clothes cost more than Delhi government’s annual advertising budget, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
At an interaction with editors, Kejriwal, who was on a two-day visit to Goa to elicit support for the party’s 2017 poll campaign, said that Modi’s clothes alone have cost Rs 75 crore, which he said was the cost of Delhi government’s expenditure on advertising. Ridiculing media reports that his government had spent Rs 526 crore on advertising, the AAP national convener said that the state government had spent only 75 crore for the purpose.
He said each dress that Modi wears costs Rs two lakh. And each day, the prime minister wears five sets of clothes. This costs Rs 10 lakh per day. “Modi never repeats his clothes.” He has been in government for 700 days, so that amounts to Rs 70 crore. Kejriwal added that Modi has spent another Rs five crore on other clothes that he wears.
The Delhi chief minister said, “If you want to verify these facts, you just have to google, type in Modi, then go to images and there is proof of what I am saying. He never wears the same clothes again. You will never find a picture of the same dress again.”
Kejriwal accused the media of bias against him and said that the media never takes on Modi. “They are either scared or influenced. Modi’s five-hour celebration of two years in government was telecast non-stop. The media has shown repeatedly the same lie that my government has spent Rs 526 crore on advertising, whereas the fact is we have spent only Rs 75 crore and it is from the budgetary allocation. The media should also show the good work being done by the Delhi government,” he added.
When the Delhi assembly passed a bill to hike MLAs’ salary to 50,000 per month from 12,000, the media said it was a 400% hike. “But you should see this with perspective. The salary is too low and the change in salary looks too high in percentage terms, but in reality, the total salary is not much. The Delhi AAP MLAs are honest unlike their Goa counterparts from the BJP and the Congress who do not require a salary. The Goa MLAs have enough money to spend from their own pockets. But a Delhi MLA belonging to AAP is dependent on his salary.”
The Hon PM of India says he was selling tea .,in the past ,,
But does it reflect his present life ?
No .
Now he lives a rich life.