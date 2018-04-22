Akilah DaSilva: A Tribute to the Waffle House Shooting Victim

Four people were killed and two more injured after 29-year-old Travis Reinking allegedly opened fire at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee early Sunday morning.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Reinking, who authorities say fled from the scene and remains at large, according to police. Authorities say the gunman arrived in a vehicle registered to Reinking, though he walked away from the restaurant naked shortly after being disarmed by a heroic diner.

Akilah DaSilva, a musician also known as “Natrix” from Antioch, Tennessee, was one of the four victims of the shooting.

Here’s a tribute to DaSilva’s life and more information about the shooting:

1. DaSilva was Killed when a Gunman Opened Fire at a Waffle House in Nashville, TN

Police say that Reinking allegedly began shooting patrons and employees with an AR-15 rifle about 3:25 a.m. at the 24-hour restaurant on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch, near Nashville, police said. A total of six people were shot, according to Metro Nashville Police. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, one victim died at the hospital, and two more are still currently hospitalized. The condition of the two survivors is unknown at this time.

Metro Nashville Police said “murder warrants are now being drafted against Travis Reinking.” He has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list, which says he should be considered “armed and dangerous.” A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for his apprehension.

Reinking already had a history of breaking the law before he allegedly opened fire at the Waffle House. He was arrested by the Secret Service in July 2017 after he entered a restricted area outside the White House, according to authorities. Reinking refused to leave and was then taken into custody and charged with unlawful entry. The Secret Service said Reinking told agents he was at the White House to make an appointment with the president.

Other victims of the shooting include Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, Goodlettsville, who worked at the Waffle House and was fatally shot while on his break outside; Joe Perez, a 20-year-old diner who was also killed outside the restaurant; and 21-year-old DeEbony Grove, was also killed inside the restaurant.

2. DaSilva, Nicknamed “Natrix” Wanted to Help His Community by Filming Music Videos

According to a Brandon Marshall, a multi-media journalist for News Channel 5 in Nashville, another local musician that goes by the name of “Gifted Queen,” performed with DaSilva and remembered him as a talented musician dedicated to helping his community by filming music videos.

Learning more about 23-year-old Akilah Dasilva of Antioch. I just sat down with his friend. The last conversation they had together was about Dasilva helping her work on a song she had written. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/JcoPMtZm64 — Brandon Marshall (@NC5_BMarshall) April 22, 2018

3. Mourners Flooded Social Media with Tributes to DaSilva, Remembering “Natrix” as Talented, Smart and Smiling all the Time

“It just threw me into an automatic shock I can’t even process in my head right now what’s going on,” says a friend of 23-year-old Dasilva, according to Marshall.

Another friend, Matthew Kennedy, talked about meeting DaSilva in middle school, and spoke about his mixtape “Spoken Dreams.”

Facebook user Chris Rhone remembered DaSilva as somebody who never attracted “bad vibes,” and mourned the fact that he had just seen DaSilva in good spirits two days before his death.

“I JUST saw Akilah/Natrix on Friday…spirit as full as ever as he walked into an event we held. I’ve NEVER seen him attract even the smallest of bad vibes..EVER! ESPECIALLY the bad energy that found him last night!”

Another user who used to work with DaSilva at T-Mobile remembered him as “such a sweetheart” that was always smiling.

4. Some Social Media Users Questioned if the Shooting was Race-Related

Many social media users questioned whether the motive of the shooter involved race, as the four victims of the shooting were minorities.

WOKEVIDEO called Reinking a white supremacist, while others considered the possibility that the mainstream media might be downplaying the severity of the shooting due to the fact that the victims were not Caucasian.

Tariq Nasheed wrote: “Since the mainstream media won’t post any info about the victims of the racial terror attack by the suspected white supremacist #TravisReinking, I will post it.”

Reinking is still at large, so his alleged motive is not clear at this time. Heavy will update as more information is known.

5. A Fundraiser Has been Set Up for DaSilva, Whose Cousin Works at AT&T Across from the Waffle House

A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for DaSilva’s funeral​ by co-workers of one of Dasilva’s family members, a cousin that worked at an AT&T in Franklin, TN. Employees wanted to honor his memory and raise money for a memorial.

“One of our employees lost a family member in the mass shooting that took place on 4/22 at Waffle House in Antioch Tennesse,” read the description on the page. “Akilah Dasilva Was a musician who had his whole life ahead of him. We are raising money to help the family with expenses for his funeral. Anything helps.”