Autumn Bartle: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 14-year-old girl was stabbed and shot to death in her home in Pennsylvania while her 20-year-old cousin was found to have attempted suicide close by. Autumn Bartle was found by her parents at their family home in the Bristol Township on March 30 at around 6:30 p.m. Bartle passed away on April 2 at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Bartle’s 20-year-old cousin is recovering at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the throat. He is in serious but stable condition. No charges have been filed in the murder of Autumn Bartle.

1. Bartle’s Cousin Lived With the Family

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Bartle’s cousin lived with the family. The Inquirer article says that the cousin was found wounded along State Road in Bensalem. Cops are looking for any witnesses or surveillance footage from around the Bartle home in the Bristol Township or along State Road.

2. Bartle’s Family Described Her Death as a ‘Devastating Tragedy’

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Bartle’s family pay for the teen’s funeral costs. At the time of writing, the page has raised nearly $10,000 of a $20,000 goal. Bartle’s uncle, George, who set up the page, wrote that her horrific death was a “devastating tragedy involving someone very precious to us.”

On his Facebook page, Bartle’s father, Mike, wrote in a post published the day before his daughter’s death was officially announced, “My beautiful baby girl. You will always be loved, you will always be missed. Every moment was a blessing. Now you will live on in the many you will help lead better lives.”

3. Bartle’s Family & Friends Have Taken to Social Media to Mourn the Teenager

Bartle’s uncle, George, who set up the Go Fund Me page, posted a meme on Facebook dedicated to his niece that read, “How quietly you tiptoed into our world, almost silently, only for a moment you stayed… but what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts.” George Bartle wrote in the caption, “This is so fitting!! Autumn use to always walk on her tippy toes when she was younger! It’s never easy saying goodbye to a loved one, It’s even worse saying to someone who was way to young! You brightened so many lives in such short time! You will be deeply missed by so many! I promise you that Justice will be served!! Saying goodbye one last time tonight was one of the hardest things I ever had to do!”

Many comments on Bartle’s Go Fund Me page show that she went by the nickname, Rills. A friend who knew Bartle online wrote on his Facebook page, “I’m sorry to say that a friend of mine had been shot and stabbed two days ago. I am asking anyone seeing this to donate and/or share this gofundme page to help her and her family out with medical bills, and if it comes it… funeral expenses. Autumn “Rills” was a girl who I had sometimes talked to on the internet and it is tragic to find this out and I would be so happy if everyone who saw this helped her out.”

4. Bartle’s Father Says He Is Single on Facebook

Multiple news reports have said that Bartle was discovered at her home by her “parents.” According to his Facebook page, Bartle’s father, Michael Bartle, says he is single. Michael Bartle works as an Uber job and for G4s Secure Solutions USA. At the start of 2018, Michael Bartle wrote on Facebook, “It is a new year, and that means new things. Time to stop worrying about what may have happened, or what could have been. Look around at what you do have, be thankful for that. Great family, great friends, what more do you need?”

5. The Bristol Township Is Ranked Among the Safest Cities in America

In 2017, the Bristol Township was ranked among the safest cities in the United States, according to a press release from the city. The press release goes on to say that the city was placed at number 15 in Pennsylvania but is still referred to as a “one of the safest cities in the United States.” The list was compiled by Safest Cities. The Bristol Township was given a safety score of 79.42 in terms of crime trends in the city.