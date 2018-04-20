Barbara Bush Lying in Repose: Time, Channel on TV, & How to Attend

Today, the public is saying an official goodbye to former First Lady Barbara Bush. She passed away at 92, leaving behind her beloved husband of more than 70 years, former President George H.W. Bush. He was by her side as his wife breathed her last. She also leaves behind five children who loved her dearly (one child already passed away), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The public is invited to come by and say their goodbyes to Bush in person. You can also watch the ceremony on television.

The lying in repose service will begin at 12 p.m. today and last until midnight Central (1 p.m. Eastern to 1 a.m. Eastern.) Her public viewing will take place at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. Although the service lasts until midnight, the lines will close at Second Baptist Church prior to midnight, based on the number of people who are in line, to ensure that the service itself ends right at midnight.

If you want to watch the service on television, you can tune into C-SPAN 1. Other channels may periodically show moments from the public viewing, but C-SPAN 1 is currently scheduled to broadcast the lying in repose service all day. To find out what channel C-SPAN 1 is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel C-SPAN 1 is on in your region.

People who want to attend the public viewing in person can go to St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, but they must ride on a bus shuttle service from the Second Baptist Church parking lot to St. Martin’s. If you are wanting to attend the public viewing, you must check in and go through security at Second Baptist Church first (6400 Woodway) first and take buses to St. Martin’s. Foot traffic will not be permitted, and visitors will not be permitted to drive up to St. Martin’s Church. Please enter Second Baptist through the parking lots using Voss Road. The Second Baptist parking lot will open at 10 a.m. and shuttles will begin running at 11:30 a.m. Central.

Photography is not permitted inside St. Martin’s, and please do not use your phones while you are inside St. Martin’s. You cannot bring large bags, backpacks, or weapons into the church.

A private service will be held on Saturday, followed by a procession from Houston to College Station. The motorcade will proceed through Memorial Park, then go north on Wescott, up Highway 290, Highway 6, into College Station via Texas Avenue. The motorcade procession will then turn left on George Bush Drive, and right into the library on Barbara Bush Drive. Anyone who wants to pay their respects to the motorcade should be in place by 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Barbara Bush will be buried in a private ceremony at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University, next to her daughter Robin.