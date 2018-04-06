NY Cops: ‘Lock Your Doors’ Facebook Live Video of Man With Shotgun

In a post on Facebook, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office say they are responding to a situation in the City of Gloversville.

It what is clearly a sad situation with a 30-year-old man armed, crying and unstable man in his home in upstate, New York, a town called Gloversville, police are cautioning neighbors to lock their doors as they attempt to prevent a tragedy.

Police are telling residents in the area of N Main between Fifth Ave and Ninth Ave please stay in your residence and lock your doors.

Meanwhile on Facebook people are begging him to surrender and pleading with police to negotiate with Devin Fierro.

“dear devon look how many people hope you will be alright we r human we make mistakes too we r praying for you buddy and all those who care about you.”

His last post was an hour ago but people are posting on Facebook that police can be heard shouting toward his house, they’re there to help. In the videos, he posted three, Fierro can be heard saying he’s a “fallen angel” and crying when talking about his dog saying “I love you so much.”

Local media are now on the scene.