One Dead, 4 Firefighters Injured Battling Trump Tower Blaze [Video]

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian, and 3 non-life-threatening injuries to Firefighters, reported pic.twitter.com/c7qeOlDVcf — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

The FDNY responded to a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave. in Manhattan. The building is Trump Tower. Fire officials said one person died, and four firefighters were injured.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

The person that died was the resident of the 50th floor, CNN reported. The FDNY said the fire was on the 50th floor.

More than 100 city firefighters battled the blaze, according to local media. The FDNY said it received a 911 call at “around 5:35 p.m. Saturday of a fire at President Trump’s Manhattan home,” NY1 reported. The building was evacuated, fire officials said.

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018

The cause is unknown.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/PKuPZBu70E — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

As the FDNY said at 7:20 p.m., it was still fighting the fire. It updated that post at 8 p.m.:

“We found fire on the 50th floor of the building. The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire and found one occupant of the apartment who is in critical condition -#FDNY Commissioner Nigro gives update on 721 5th Ave 4th alarm.”

We found fire on the 50th floor of the building. The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire and found one occupant of the apartment who is in critical condition –#FDNY Commissioner Nigro gives update on 721 5th Ave 4th alarm — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

But Pres. Donald Trump tweeted at 6:40 p.m. the fire was out. It was not. And the FDNY reported it was not.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

“The fire is still not considered to be under control because of the smoke conditions on all the floors above …”

The fire is still not considered to be under control because of the smoke conditions on all the floors above –#FDNY Commissioner Nigro gives update on 4th alarm, 721 5th Ave Manhattan — FDNY (@FDNY) April 8, 2018

But the FDNY tweeted that, “This was a very difficult fire. As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke. 200 Firefighters and EMS members are on scene.”

A minute later, another tweet: “We had many floors to search, and stairways, and right now the only civilian injury is to the occupant of that apartment. There are four Firefighters with non-life-threatening injuries …”

At around 8 p.m., the FDNY tweeted the fire was “under control.”

This is the second fire at the Fifth Avenue high rise this year.

An electrical fire broke out at Trump Tower in January related to the building’s HVAC system broke out on the roof of the 58 floor building.