Kelly Clarkson Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelly Clarkson is one of the most famous singers in the world, and now that she’s a judge on The Voice, Kelly fans are seeing her even more than usual.

Clarkson soared to fame after winning the inaugural season of American Idol, and has since rode the wave of celebrity. But how much money has she accumulated over the years? What is Clarkson’s net worth? How much money does she have?

1. She Has an Estimated Net Worth of $28 Million

Kelly has an estimated net worth of $28 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This isn’t all that surprising, given that she has continued to find success in the years following her American Idol win.

Clarkson has had a whopping eleven singles on the Top Twenty hits and Billboard Hot 100. The song “My Life Would Suck Without You” broke the record for the biggest jump to #1 in charing history (it was previously at No. 97.)

As per NielsonScan, she is the 187th top album seller on a list of 2000.

2. Rebca Mcentire Is Her Mother-In-Law

Kelly’s husband, Brandon Blackstock, is the son of Narvel Blackstock, who is married to Reba McEntire.

Not long after giving birth to River Rose in 2015, Clarkson began to face criticism about her weight. McEntire defended her daughter in law, telling Entertainment Weekly, “You know Kelly’s a big girl. She’s always been able to defend herself and take up for herself. But if there’s any slack needed to be taken up, I’ll be there for her in a heartbeat.”

McEntire went on to say that she was thrilled to death to learn that her husband’s son was marrying Kelly. “I’m very proud of her,” said McEntire. “She’s a girl with a big heart. Very giving, loving, and talented. Everybody knows she’s talented but sometimes they don’t see that big-hearted loving person that she really is. And I’m so happy for her, I’ve never seen her happier than she is right now.”

3. She Put Her Tennessee Home on the Market in 2017

Kelly Clarkson Sells Lakefront Mansion – For Sale: Kelly Clarkson's Tennessee Home Kel https://t.co/V56EgQw2na… pic.twitter.com/iO7UukBWJY — Alex Narvaez (@RANBlanco) March 23, 2017

Last year, Kelly put her Hendersonville, Tennessee, mansion on the market for $8.75 million. The 20,000 square foot home sat on four waterfront acres. According to Cottages and Gardens, the listing agent described it as “very livable but still very upscale.” The home came equipped with a saltwater pool, private dock, and two spas.

The couple reportedly bought the home in 2013 for $2.86 million.

The reason for selling the home? Kelly and her husband wanted to focus on building a new home in Nashville.

4. She Is Reported to Have Turned down Millions of Dollars to Avoid Sharing Credit on a Song with Dr. Luke

.kelly_clarkson isn't the only one who doesn't like Dr. Luke https://t.co/ZOIVfBnACB pic.twitter.com/GyYocxbjwk 1066Live — SHP (@Senlac_Hill) October 8, 2017

In 2009, Clarkson’s label “forced” her to work with music producer Dr. Luke on the track, My Life Would Suck Without You.

Speaking on the radio show Z100 that year, Clarkson explained, “Basically, they were gonna sit on my record unless I did what they wanted. I was so frustrated because I literally said, ‘Anyone in the world but this one person. I will work with anyone you want to put in my path’. It was just this one thing, and I asked not to work with Dr. Luke just because I had not had a good experience with him.”

The song was initially written by Dr. Luke, Max Martin, and Claude Kelly. She was set up to receive writing credit on the song after making some subtle changes, but Kelly refused to do so, meaning she lost out on “hundreds of thousands of dollars”, according to news.com.au.

This led to speculation that she underwent something similar to Kesha. However, Kelly said that the problems she had with Dr. Luke were different; the two have been engaged in a legal dispute since 2014.

5. She Reportedly Has a $14 Million per Season Deal with ‘the Voice’

Life & Style Magazine reports that Kelly has a $14 million per season deal with The Voive.

Radar Online reports that Kelly’s pay is so high because The Voice and American Idol apparently had a bidding war to see who could get Kelly as a coach on their show.

With The Voice winning out, Kelly is making the second-largest salary ever for it.