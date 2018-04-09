2 Dead, 2 Injured in Liberty City Shooting

Four people have been shot in the Liberty Square area of Liberty City, Miami police said. Two are dead, including a 17-year-old boy, according to the Miami Herald.

The Herald reports that police said that the other two men are being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police are still looking for the shooter, noting that there is possibly more than one.

None of the victims have been officially identified, and they aren’t sure if the shooting is gang related or not. Investigators said the assailants fired up to 25 shots and took off, according to WSVN.

“It is believed that there are multiple shooters, but we cannot confirm an exact number,” said Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva.

PIO is on the scene where 4 males have been shot. The roads on 13 Court and 14 Avenue between 63 Street and 64 Street have been closed as detectives investigate. Please seek alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/ovCAvwgSgA — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 8, 2018

“We don’t know if this was a vindictive act,” said Delva. Delva also added that the four “young males” were sitting down outside a home in Liberty Square when the shots rang out.

“We know everyone out here because we’re here so often,” said one police officer, as he knocked on doors, according to the Herald.

Residents of the neighborhood gathered together, anxious to find out if their loved ones were among the victims. One middle-aged woman answered her ringing cellphone, listened a moment, and shrieked in anguish, the Herald reports.

“Oh my God, it was him! Oh my God, it was my baby!” she cried.

“Every time this happens, we just say OK and walk away,” one woman told the Herald. “But it’s not OK. Nothing is OK about this situation.”

Sunday afternoon’s shooting occurred at Northwest 63rd Street and 13th Avenue, two blocks south of where 4-year-old Nyla Jones was fatally shot last week.

This breaking news story will be updated as more is available.