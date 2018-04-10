Mark Zuckerberg’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Zuckerberg is the son of Ed and Karen Zuckerberg. Mark was raised in New York with his three sisters, Arielle, Donna, and Randi.

These days, the whole Zuckerberg family lives on the West Coast. Dr. Ed Zuckerberg works as a dentist on a part-time basis and dedicates much of his time to public speaking. Mark’s mother, Karen, is a licensed psychiatrist, while all three of Mark’s sisters have created their own lives by way of very successful careers.

Mark Zuckerberg married his wife, Priscilla Chan, in 2012. The couple has two daughters together, Maxima and August.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He’s Married to Priscilla Chan & They Have 2 Daughters Together

Zuckerberg and Chan “secretly” married on May 19, 2012. The couple exchanged vows in front on an intimate group of family and friends in the backyard of their home in Palo Alto, California.

Zuckerberg made the official announcement on Facebook by adding a life event that read “Married Priscilla Chan,” after the big day.

Chan was the first person in her family to graduate from college. She obtained a bachelor’s degree at Harvard University, before attending medical school. She enrolled at the University of California, San Francisco, in 2008, and graduated in 2012, the same year that she married Zuckerberg.

Chan currently works as a pediatrician, and has an estimated net worth of $50 billion, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Zuckerberg and Chan have two daughters together. Maxima Chan Zuckerberg was born in 2015. Her younger sister, August, joined the family in 2017.

2. His Dad Owns a Dental Practice in Palo Alto & Speaks Publicly About the Importance of Social Media

Mark Zuckerberg’s dad, Dr. Ed Zuckerberg, is a dentist. He attended New York University’s College of Dentistry and obtained his degree in 1978.

The elder Zuckerberg opened his own dental office in Dobbs Ferry, New York, where he practiced for several years. He moved to California years later, and opened another practice in Palo Alto, California, where he still works on a part-time basis today, according to his website.

Dr. Ed Zuckerberg is also a public speaker. He often talks about technology and how other dentists can and should incorporate “new technologies into their offices.”

“[He] regularly lectures to dental professionals and other business owners around the United States and internationally. During these events, he speaks about the importance of social media and other digital marketing opportunities, technology integration, and online reputation management for dentists. Dr. Zuckerberg also advises medical and dental startup companies to help them bring their ideas to market,” his website reads.

He currently lives in California with his wife, Mark Zuckerberg’s mother, Karen.

3. His Parents Met on a Blind Date

Ed Zuckerberg was studying at New York University when he was set up on a blind date by friends. He decided to give it a go and ended up meeting his now-wife, Karen Kempner, who was studying at Brooklyn College, at the time.

The two ended up hitting it off and wound up getting married, tying the knot in 1979. They moved out of the bustling city and into an apartment in White Plains. The location was “not far from New York Medical College, where Karen was studying, with plans to go into psychiatry,” according to New York Magazine.

The following year, they bought a home in Dobbs Ferry, New York, where Dr. Zuckerberg opened his aforementioned dental practice.

The Zuckerbergs have been married for 39 years and have four kids together. They are also proud grandparents.

4. His Mom, Karen, Is a Licensed Psychiatrist

In her early days — while she was raising the couple’s four children — Mark Zuckerberg’s mom, Karen, worked for her husband as an office manager at his dental practice. After a few years, however, Karen left her husband’s practice and tried to put her degree to use. The job wasn’t what she had expected and she stopped practicing shortly thereafter.

“She saw those people in the chair, and she didn’t want her kids to turn out to be one of them,” Ed Zuckerberg told New York Magazine.

Once Ed and Karen’s kids were older, Karen went back to psychiatry.

5. He Has 3 Sisters, Donna, Arielle, & Randi

Mark Zuckerberg was raised in a house full of girls — he and his dad easily outnumbered. However, as you can see from the caption in the Instagram post above, growing up with three sisters really prepared Mark for raising daughters.

Zuckerberg’s three sisters, Arielle, Randi, and Donna, all live on the West Coast. Arielle most recently worked at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, according to her LinkedIn page.

Donna is the editor-in-chief of Eidolon Journal. She “writes about classics, feminism, academia, parenting, and those topics’ unexpected intersections,” according to her Twitter bio.

Randi is the CEO of Zuckerberg Media. She used to work for Facebook and has been credited with creating Facebook Live. She is responsible for DOT on NBC Universal Kids and American Dreams on HSN. According to the Zuckerberg Media website, Randi “starred in Rock of Ages on Broadway in 2014, and serves on the boards of Lincoln Center and The American Theatre Wing.” She is married to Brent Tworetzky. They have two school-aged sons, Ashcher and Simcha.

Arielle lives in the San Francisco area, while both Donna and Randi live in Palo Alto, not too far from their brother and his wife.