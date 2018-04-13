Oklahoma Fire Map: Location of Fires & Evacuations

A series of large fires are burning in northwestern Oklahoma, destructive enough to prompt the evacuations of hundreds of people. Several homes have been destroyed in Woodward County, Weather.com reported. One of the fires has grown to more than 21,000 acres near Leadey, about 40 miles south of Woodward, CBS News reported. Dry and windy conditions are helping the fires spread. The Oklahoma Forestry Service says the state is still under a “historic fire danger.” A burn ban has been issued in 16 counties, and residents are asked to avoid outdoor grilling. At the time of publication, the current containment is not known. There are four fires total burning, adding up to 120,000 acres, and a state of emergency was declared in 52 counties in Oregon due to the wildfires and drought conditions. Here are maps of where the fires and evacuations currently are.

Locations & Sizes of the Oklahoma Fires

The Rhea fire (sometimes called the Dewey fire) started around 2 p.m. on April 12, nine miles southeast of Leedey in Dewey County, OKC Fox reported. It grew to 19,000 acres by Thursday night and was continuing to grow. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry reported that on Friday, it was 82,000 acres and 0 percent contained.

The 34 Complex fire near Woodward forced 450 people out of their homes and had grown to more than 115,000 acres as of Friday, and was 0 percent contained. But as of later on Friday, the fire had been reduce to 59,000 acres due to more accurate mapping. Here’s a map of the fire as of around 1 p.m. Central on Frida, courtesy of OFS:

The Roadside Fire in Woodward County was 1,500 acres and 10 percent contained.

Here’s a map from OFS showing the fires in the vicinity of Woodward, Dewey, and Roger Mills as of Friday around 4 p.m. Central.

The Shaw Fire in Roger Mills County was at 3,500 acres and 25 percent contained as of earlier Friday, but then it grew to 7,257 acres. Here is a map:

The 66 Fire in Lincoln County was 150 acres and 50 percent contained. And the Anderson Road fire in Logan County was 60 acres and 50 percent contained, as of Friday. You can see the latest updates on Oklahoma’s Daily Situation Reports page.

Around 1 p.m. Central on Friday, a new fire was reported called the SW Vici Fire, southwest of Vici in Dewey County.

You can also find an interactive map from Gmap 4 here. This is an interactive map that could be very helpful to people in the area. Gmap4 describes the map this way: “Here is a Google + GIS map with the latest MODIS satellite hotspot data for the Oklahoma fires. Each time you open the map you will see the most recent hotspot data that is hosted on federal GIS servers. Typically this data is updated twice per day. Click the map and follow the link for the current fire weather forecast. Click “Map tips” in the upper left corner for the map legend and more information.”

And here is another map:

254PM: Wildfire outbreak underway in western Oklahoma, the eastern Texas Panhandle, south to the Permian Basin and Big Country. Several large fires rapidly spreading. Watching for new ignitions. #txfire #okfire pic.twitter.com/tT9rqxVfm3 — Texas Storm Chasers (@TxStormChasers) April 13, 2018

This is what parts of Oklahoma looked like earlier on Friday, reported David Begnaud from CBS:

“We’re getting our butts handed to us” an Oklahoma Forestry Service official just told me

“Life threatening fire conditions”, including 25 mph winds, are severely hampering efforts to extinguish 11 fires burning in western OK

Areas affected are rural; 200,000+ acres have burned pic.twitter.com/aLTiUC7DZu — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) April 13, 2018

The map below shows two large burn scars from yesterday’s fires in northwest Oklahoma, and active fires were listed in bright pink:

#Terra #MODIS false-color image showing 2 large burn scars from yesterday's fires in NW Oklahoma, with active fires (bright pink) burning along periphery of burn scars — view in #RealEarth https://t.co/i6EAPYhgN5 #okfires #okwx pic.twitter.com/Vgt6h8k3Bk — Scott Bachmeier (@CIMSS_Satellite) April 13, 2018

This satellite imagery shows the wildfires in Oklahoma yesterday:

Check out the GOES satellite imagery yesterday of the wildfires in Oklahoma. This is a combination of Fire Temperature RGB and GeoColor images. This capabilities of this new satellite continue to impress us! pic.twitter.com/u8QJFc6FAC — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) April 13, 2018

Evacuations Are Being Ordered from the Oklahoma Fires

On Friday afternoon, residents in Seiling, Taloga, and Putnam in Oklahoma were being told to evacuate immediately due to the wildfire. Evacuations are also in effect for Vici, OFS reported.

OUN issues Fire Warning (FRW) at Apr 13, 2:14 PM CDT https://t.co/OZhNhq6ikm — IEMBot OUN (@iembot_oun) April 13, 2018

Residents of Seiling were told to travel north or east away from the fire. Residents of Taloga and Putnam were told to travel south to avoid the fire.

An evacuation center was opened at Elm Grove Community Church in Chester, Oklahoma on Friday afternoon.

Damage & Injuries from the Oklahoma Fires

Multiple structures have been destroyed. One of the structures destroyed was Trinity Church in Nowata, News on 6 reported. Despite multiple fire departments responding, the church was a total loss. Thankfully, no one was injured. Pastor Connie Wilson said the church had just filled its food bank for an upcoming donation event.

A turkey hunter was injured in the fires. He was trapped overnight in the fires and was badly burned. He was found Friday morning and taken to a burn center.

One person so far has died from the fires. Jack Osben, 51, was a county employee who was working as a road grader and helping the firefighters. He died from smoke inhalation, News 9 reported.

How to Stay Updated About the Oklahoma Fires

One of the best sources for staying updated about the fires is the Oklahoma Forestry Services page on Facebook. They are consistently posting updates, evacuation news, and breaking information. You can also follow them on Twitter.

Photos & Videos of the Oklahoma Fires

Here are photos and videos of the fires:

NW Oklahoma. The last two days 30-40 mph winds. Wild Fires pic.twitter.com/4x3YC97dHI — John Endersby (@JohnEndersby4) April 13, 2018

Northwest Oklahoma is one big community. All the schools play each other in football, kids show livestock together & we’re there for each other on the best & worst days. These fires are ripping through the community I love. Please pray & consider donating resources. #okfire pic.twitter.com/TkjPaXoC90 — Riley W. Pagett (@rileywpagett) April 13, 2018