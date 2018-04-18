Peggy Phillips, Andrew Needum & Tim McGinty: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Just one day after an engine on a Southwest flight exploded — blowing out a window and leaving one passenger dead — stories surfaced about the other passengers on the plane who tried to help in any way they could.

Passenger Jennifer Riordan died following the incident, in which she was partially sucked out of the plane’s window. A few passengers on the plane worked together to pull the 43-year-old mother of two back into the plane, and performed CPR on her. Despite their heroic efforts, Riordan later died from her injuries.

Peggy Phillips, a registered nurse, teamed up with fellow passengers Andrew Needum, a firefighter, and Tim McGinty, a ranch hand, helped pull Riordan back into the plane and treat her to the best of their abilities. Phillips, Needum, and McGinty became instantly bonded under such extreme circumstances.

1. Phillips, Needum, McGinty, & Riordan Were Traveling From New York to Dallas When the Aircraft’s Engine Exploded About 20 Minutes Into the Flight

Southwest Flight 1380 took off from La Guardia Airport in New York on Tuesday, April 17. About 20 minutes after take off, the plane’s port side engine exploded, sending shrapnel flying into the air. A piece of flying metal struck a window near the plane’s wing, causing it to break. The woman sitting in that respective window seat — Jennifer Riordan — had her body pulled out of the plane due to the incredible force.

As Riordan’s body was being pulled, Tim McGinty sprang into action, rushing to her row and grabbing ahold of her, determined to bring her back inside the plane. Andrew Needum also offered his help, working with McGinty to get Riordan back inside the aircraft.

The two men were able to bring Riordan back inside the aircraft, but she was unresponsive. That is when Peggy Phillips, who was sitting in front of Riordan, offered her assistance. Phillips, a retired registered nurse, and Needum, a firefighter and EMT, began administering CPR on Riordan. McGinty did his best to block the open window.

“All three of them abandoned [their] own oxygen mask[s] to try to help the woman,” reports the Daily Mail.

The plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. Riordan was transported to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

2. Phillips Is a Retired Registered Nurse From Texas

Peggy Phillips is a retired registered nurse, but appears to still practice. She is currently listed as the school nurse at Joe Lawrence Elementary School in the Mesquite Independent School District in Mesquite, Texas.

Phillips was traveling home to Texas when the unthinkable happened.

“If you can possibly imagine going through the window of an airplane at about 600mph, and hitting either the fuselage or the wing with your body, with your face. … I can probably tell you that there was significant trauma to the body. Significant head trauma, facial trauma,” Phillips told ABC News.

You can watch Phillips’ and a few other passengers speak with Good Morning America in the video below.

3. Andrew Needum Is a Firefighter & EMT

Andrew Needum is a firefighter and EMT at Rowlett Fire Rescue in Texas. He also works at Celina Fire Department. He graduated from Tarleton State University, and is married with two children.

Needum helped Phillips give Riordan CPR.

4. Tim McGinty Is a Ranch Hand