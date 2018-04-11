Protests Already Planned if Trump Fires Mueller: Here Are the Details

If President Donald Trump fires Robert Mueller, hundreds of thousands of people across the country are already signed up to protest as soon as the news is announced. These protest plans have ramped up after Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed that the White House believes Trump has the ability to do so. She said that not only does Trump believe he has the power to do so, and “We’ve been advised that the President certainly has the power to make that decision.” However, as CNN pointed out, the Code of Federal Regulations stipulates that only the Attorney General can remove a Special Counsel for misconduct, dereliction of duty, incapacity, conflict of interest, or another good cause. If Trump did fire Mueller, it might even be grounds for impeachment, CNBC reported. And it would certainly spur mass protests, possibly greater in size than any protests we’ve seen so far. Here’s more information on what protests are being planned and how interested parties can join them.

More than 300,000 Have RSVP’d for the Protests, Called ‘Nobody Is Above the Law’

The mass protests are being organized by MoveOn.org, and so far more than 300,000 people have already RSVP’d. The protests will begin if Mueller is fired, if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is fired, if blanket pardons are issued for key figures under investigation, or if other obstructive actions are taken against the investigation. The protests are designed to influence Congress to take action in response. The emergency rallies will take place on the same day that any of these actions occur.

If an action is taken before 2 p.m. local time, the rallies will begin at 5 p.m. If the action is taken after 2 p.m. local time, the rallies will begin at 12 p.m. the following day. However, events can vary by location. Here’s a map showing all the locations where protests are already planned:

Here’s a List of Every Event Planned So Far, in Alphabetical Order By State

Curious where the events are planned so far? There are events taking place in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, and more… Pretty much almost every state in the country. Here’s a list of each state, including links to the individual protests in each city. This list is provided by MoveOn.org and you can see the most updated list here.

How to Sign Up for a Protest

If you want to join a protest, there are several ways to sign up. You can search for your city in the list above, click on the city’s name, and then sign the RSVP to attend the event. Each link will take you to the protest’s location, the host’s name, and an RSVP so you’ll be notified as soon as the protest is triggered if Trump fires Mueller. These are rapid-response protests. You can also visit the website here if you don’t see your city listed, to see if it’s been added since this story was updated. Or you can visit the same webpage and search more than 800 events by your ZIP code instead, and then RSVP. In the alternative, you can also text ALERT to 668366 to get more details and sign up.

The protests are being sponsored by a number of organizations, including MoveOn.org, Public Citizen, Stand Up America, Indivisible, The Arena, Common Cause, #MarchForTruth, Pantsuit Nation, People for the American Way, Every Voice, Common Defense, Together We Will, Working Families Party, Demos, Free Speech for People, Democracy 21, NextGen America, Women’s March, and more.

In a Reddit thread here, advocates of the protests also suggested contacting your Congressional representative and asking them to take action of Mueller is fired, and to support three bills in Congress created to protect Mueller from being fired. HR 3771, the Special Counsel Integrity Act, was introduced September 2017 and referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. In December, Cohen received unanimous consent to be the first sponsor of the bill. On March 21, 2018, Cohen filed a Motion to Discharge Committee for an identical bill, HR 4669. Senate Bill S.1735, called Special Counsel Independence Protection Act, was introduced August 2017, read twice and referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. Senate Bill S.1741, Special Counsel Integrity Act, was introduced in August 2017 and referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. Hearings were held on September 26, 2017. Interestingly, the Reddit thread about these bills and the protest received 73 user reports claiming it was spam, illegal content, Antifa content, encouraged violence, or involved vote brigading.