Rannita Williams Shot in Facebook Live Video [GRAPHIC]

An extremely disturbing Facebook Live video captured the murder of Rannita Williams in Shreveport, Louisiana, graphically depicting the horrors of domestic homicide. You can watch the video below, but be aware that it is very disturbing.

The Shreveport, Louisiana woman was streaming video on the social platform when the shooter – accused by police as Johnathan Robinson, 36, a convicted felon – opens fire after telling Williams he was going to make her famous. Although you don’t actually see Williams die in the graphic video, it is very disturbing all the same. As the man opens fire, the camera captures his shadow – with the shadow of the weapon – against the wall.

In the video, the shooter stalks back and forth while Williams – seemingly oblivious to the pending danger – speaks on the phone with the video streaming live. Williams, 22, went by the nickname NuNu. The suspect, Robinson, is under arrest. A police officer was also shot in the incident, and Williams was dead on arrival at the hospital, according to The Shreveport Times, which reported that Robinson became combative in the jail.

In the troubling video, Williams speaks into the screen, saying, “Hey y’all, this is NuNu… I didn’t have any business doing all that. My page been blocked.” The video does not show the shooting of the officer. The newspaper reported that police responded to the scene after the Facebook Live shooting and that’s when Anderson allegedly shot at officers, striking one of them.

“Everybody wanna be famous. I’m gonna make you famous,” the gunman mutters in the background at one point before opening fire.

Williams referred to someone on the phone as “Aunt Lola.”

“You think I’m worried about the police right now?” asked the gunman, adding, “You wanna be famous? I’m gonna make you famous. Everybody wanna be famous, let’s be famous today.”

He fires the weapon six times as Williams shouts “Stop Johnathan.”

One woman who knew Williams wrote on Facebook, “My heart goes out to Nunu family & especially her kids lord have mercy mane I ain’t knw her that well but this was my first time meeting her at Patricia party she was so full of life,so sweet.” Williams’ last public post on Facebook read, “The main ones who you think got mad love.. really be the ones with the most HATE❗️❗️” and her profile stated “#HatedByManyConfrontedByNone!”

Rannita Williams was also a mother, judging from her Facebook page, which is filled with photos of her children as well as glamour shots of Williams out on the town. With one photo of a young boy, she wrote, “I Do this for my Son.. Yeah I Love him to Death! On the Cool I love him more than myself❗️🤞🏽🔷 #OnlySon 👑 #KinG.” With a photo of a young girl, she wrote, “And My Daughter go with Me Too Every Performance! 🔷🤞🏽” On March 25, she wrote, “I Ain’t the perfect Mother! But I want the best for my Daughter! 🤞🏽🌀🔷🔵🔹”

The accused gunman has a history of domestic violence allegations.