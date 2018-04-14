WATCH: Russian State TV News Shows How to Prepare Bomb Shelters For War

Kremlin-TV news station Rossiya 24, or Vesti 24, aired a segment on how Russians should prepare for World War 3 and in specific, what to have in bomb shelters. Described by some media as mocking the U.S. for what Russian-state news claims is a panic in America over a possible nuclear war, matter-of-factly explains what supplies Russians should have in bomb shelters to up their odds for survival.



Here is an English translation by a Siri-like voice.

As per a Google translation, the segment broadcaster explains that as “political scientists and military experts are discussing possible scenarios …in Russia,” for those who “gave in to panic” the TV segment shows Russians what they’ll need including gas masks, lots and lots of water, rice, iodine and canned meats.



On its YouTube video of the broadcast, the top comment, again as translated by Google and perhaps not completely accurate, nonetheless reads:

“Before you die, you can not breathe, you will not get drunk, it is better to die at once than to go quietly and insanely into the bomb shelter. They themselves will chew on each other for water, for food. Sitting in a confined space, it’s nonsense, it’s better to go out, breathe in full radiation and … the soul raced to heaven.”

Newsweek reported, that the segment began with a “mocking tone about war fears, as pictures of nuclear explosions played in the background.” But added that the news anchor said, the “real panic isn’t here but across the ocean,” meaning Americans. Yet the segment continued for several minutes with specific foods, medicines and other supplies that it suggested Russians should stock in bomb shelters.



The Daily Mail reported that an expert quoted in the segment suggested besides iodine to help the body cope with radiation, water is important because you can survive for two to three weeks without food, but it gets really hard without water after three days only.

‘Water is needed to digest food too. And water is the first thing one should think of.’

The state-owned TV station segment came a day before the Friday night US-led missile strikes against Syria.