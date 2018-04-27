Saquon Barkley Giants Jerseys & NFL Draft Gear 2018

Pack your bags, Saquon Barkley, you’re headed home.

One of the most electrifying players in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley lit up opposing defenses and becomes the first Penn State player to be selected in the first round since 2010. The running back went 2nd overall to the New York Giants. Barkley is a New York native, spending his early years in the Bronx.

And thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can get the brand new Barkley 2018 NFL Draft night rookie jersey and other Giants gear, including hats and shirts.

Not only do the sites carry the the latest Draft apparel, but also have thousands of other G-Men items for men, women and children, including shirts, jerseys, jackets, hats, hoodies, and collectible memorabilia. And all of the merchandise on Fanatics and FansEdge are officially licensed.

Browse the entire New York Giants team store at Fanatics here.

Here are some of the newest Giants items available right now:

1. Saquon Barkley New York Giants Nike 2018 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey

It’s been 15 years since Penn State has had a running back taken in the first round of the NFL Draft (Larry Johnson, 2003), but Barkley heard his name called early in the evening by the Giants, who took him 2nd overall. The highly productive runner will be looking to transfer his dominating physical ability onto football’s biggest stage.

Surely to be one of the more anticipated rookie seasons of the entire class, show your support for Barkley with his brand new 2018 NFL Draft night rookie jersey or team Draft night hat.

The jersey above is made of 100 percent recycled polyester. Some of the highlights include mesh side panels for added breathability, screen print name, numbers and logos, tailored design, and an NFL shield at the collar.

Note: Per Fanatics, this item will be shipped roughly 2 to 4 weeks after Mayfield’s number is officially confirmed.

Price: $99.99

2. Saquon Barkley New York Giants NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Icon Name & Number T-Shirt

Be ready for the upcoming season with the Saquon Barkley New York Giants NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Icon Name & Number T-Shirt.

Made of 100 percent cotton, the short-sleeve shirt features the Barkley’s name, number, and the Giants logo on the front in screen print graphics.

Note: Per Fanatics, this item will be shipped roughly 2 to 4 weeks after Mayfield’s number is officially confirmed.

Price: $31.99

3. New York Giants New Era 2018 NFL Draft Official On-Stage 59FIFTY Fitted Hat

Get the same hat Saquon Barkley was wearing after his hearing his name called with the New York Giants New Era 2018 NFL Draft Official On-Stage 59FIFTY Fitted Hat.

The structured fit hat features a high crown, flat bill (with the ability to curve), and raised embroidered graphics. It is made as 80 percent acrylic and 20 percent cotton. Check out all the Giants hats available here.

Price: $35.99