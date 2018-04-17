PHOTO: Sketch of Man Who Allegedly Threatened Stormy Daniels

Here’s the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels said threatened her, unveiled on “The View” pic.twitter.com/YHxZaSkuaC — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels’ attorney has released an artist’s sketch that he says shows a man alleged to have threatened Daniels in 2011. The photo was released on the television program, The View.

“$100,000 reward for information leading to the positive identification of the man that threatened Ms. Clifford in Las Vegas. Send all leads to idthethug@gmail.com,” attorney Michael Avenatti wrote on Twitter.

Daniels is an adult film star who has alleged that she had a sexual affair with President Donald Trump years ago. She has alleged that she was threatened by a mysterious man after she threatened to go public with the information. “I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'” Daniels told 60 Minutes.

She continued to 60 Minutes: “And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.” Asked by host Anderson Cooper if she considered the incident a direct threat, she said yes, adding, “Absolutely. I was rattled. I remember going into the workout class. And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was gonna drop her.”

In releasing the new sketch, Daniels – whose real name is Stephanie Clifford – stated on The View: “His face is burned in my memory. I was really rattled. It just never left me.” You can watch video of Daniels appearing on The View to discuss the sketch below. She did not report the incident to the police at the time.

The sketch was created by Lois Gibson. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, “As a Forensic artist for the Houston Police Department in Texas, her visionary talent has helped to positively identify 751 criminals and secure over 1,000 convictions.” The Guinness Book of World Records called her the world’s most successful forensic artist.

Stormy Daniels shares why she initially didn't speak out about being allegedly threatened: "I didn't tell my husband at the time, I was embarrassed … I didn't want him to think I was a bad mom or that I put my daughter in danger." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/uMAqeMvxUR — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

Daniels is battling Trump in court over a non-disclosure agreement regarding a settlement she allegedly signed with his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, whose offices were recently raided by the FBI, sparking further legal clashes over attorney-client privilege. The allegations that Trump had sex with Daniels while he was married to wife Melania Trump date back to 2006. Daniels disclosed the sketch the day after she showed up at the courthouse for a hearing on the Cohen matter.

According to The Huffington Post, the man who allegedly threatened Daniels is described as “lean but fit,” and is between 5 foot 9 inches and 6 feet. According to Daily Beast, the man was “handsome and fit with sandy brown, slicked-back hair. He’s about 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall, and in his 30s and 40s.” On The View, Daniels also stated that the man was “well-dressed” and said that “nothing was alarming about the way he looked at first,” according to Daily Beast.