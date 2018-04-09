Todd Brassner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Todd Brassner, 67, died in the 4-alarm fire at Trump Tower, located at 721 5th Ave. in Manhattan. Rushed to Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital less than two miles away in critical condition, Brassner was pronounced dead, according to New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Some 200 firefighters fought the 50th floor fire for more than two hours and a number were injured albeit not seriously. Nigro confirmed that the 1,137 square foot apartment filled with expensive art and collectables was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after the 5:35 p.m. emergency call.

The cause has not yet been determined. Nigro confirmed that Brassner’s apartment, indeed all the “upper floors, the residence floors, are not sprinklered,” Nigro told the AP.

Pres. Donald Trump praised firefighters in a tweet about his “very well built building” but said the fire was out more than an hour before it was confirmed and under control and did not mention the death of his tenant.

Here’s what you need to know about Brassner, who lived a colorful life as an art collector.

1. Brassner, an Andy Warhol Friend, Was an Art Dealer & Collector

A graduate of the New Rochelle Academy, who studied at Pace University, New Yorker Todd Brassner was not only a well-known art dealer, his dealings with friend Andy Warhol led to the sale of a 1967 self-portrait. Warhol mentioned Brassner a number of times in his memoir and autobiography, ‘The Diaries of Andy Warhol.’

Warhol painted a portrait of Brassner, which he owned and posted on Facebook listed in court records as being valued at $850,000.

“That’s me still have it by Andy Warhol early 1975,40×40 inches acrylic &s/c on canvas signed & dated on verso, traded a 19th century landscape painting he tossed in 30 Mao prints, I ended up with the portrait for free and made money to boot,that’s how our wheeling dealing started until his death, it’s in the catalog was the name of the moral foundation, and has been exhibited, I left it in the line living will to MOMA ! (Brassner apologized for misspellings and imprecise language blaming Siri.)

Brassner’s profile picture also showed him standing side-by-side with the portrait from years earlier.

It’s been reported that Brassner sold a number of Warhol pieces and owned a 1978 portrait of Marilyn Monroe inscribed by Warhol to Brassner.

His brother Howard Brassner is also an art dealer. He owns Art Link International in West Palm Beach.

2. Brassner, Who Filed for Bankruptcy in 2015, Could Not Sell His Trump Tower Apartment, Owned $1 Million in Art & Collectibles

In a photo he posted to Facebook, which appears to have been taken from his apartment given the elevation, direction and view of Central Park, Brassner was said to be looking for a buyer for the apartment estimated to be worth $2.5 million according to court records.

A bankruptcy filing confirmed Brassner was an art collector and dealer. He was ill and had in 2015 lost the $8,000 a month family support he had.

In total, Brassner listed $6 million in assets including the value of the apartment, savings, art and collectibles and almost $1 million in debt to banks, credit card companies and city and state tax bills.

Brassner’s apartment, which he originally bought for $575,000, is worth about $2.5 million, the filing noted.

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018

Fire commissioner Nigro said the apartment was engulfed in flames: “It had quite a lot of furniture and quite a lot of fire load.”

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian, and 3 non-life-threatening injuries to Firefighters, reported pic.twitter.com/c7qeOlDVcf — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

According to court records, Brassner owned $500,000 in vintage guitars, $200,000 in vintage watches including a $100,000 Philippe Patek and several Rolex’s, a signed Jimi Hendrix record, the original screenplay of Blade Runner worth $40,000, a vintage Louis Vuitton steamer trunk, tens of thousands of dollars worth of art glass and more.

His art art collection included a $400,000 Robert Nidan sculpture, the near-million-dollar Warhol portrait, a David Burliuk oil painting worth $200,000, and a Jack Kerouac Portrait of William S Burroughs valued at $30,000.

In total, Brassner owned more than $1.3 million in art and collectibles, most of which was in his Trump Tower apartment, court records show.

3. Brassner Posted on Social Media and Friends Posted Tributes and Condolences on his Facebook Pages

“Sad News, a good friend of ours is no longer with us. I met Tod thru Buddy Miles and had many adventures together…” posted Larry Blumenstein.

Other friends shared posts including one who ” Grew up with Todd in Harrison. He will be missed by all of his friends.”

And another who had known Brassner for decades. “Knowing Todd since the early seventies, I was shocked to hear of this. My condolences to his mom & brother. Have fun with Steven up there and RIP Todd.”

Brassner had a number of Facebook pages though he lamented in a few posts that he’d had to re-create pages that were lost.

His latest post was on Match 28 of a guitar; he’d been collecting guitars and had posted numerous pictures and said he himself played.

“…I started playing in ‘62 at eleven years old,” he wrote adding his hobby of collecting was “not just a passion, it’s a disease,” saying many of the instruments were vintage and museum-worthy.

In addition to being a guitar aficionado and guitar player, he was an art dealer and a painter himself.

4. A Friend Claimed Trump Called Brassner a ‘Crazy Jew’ in 1996

“Oh, that crazy Jew?” @realDonaldTrump asked, according to an eyewitness. https://t.co/uUQSNlBybQ An early look at Monday's front… pic.twitter.com/TNwqXeWxGL — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 9, 2018

The New York Daily News reported that a friend of Brassner, also an art dealer, said Trump called his friend a “crazy Jew.”

The paper reported a friend and fellow art dealer Patrick Goldsmith heard Trump make the remark in 1996. Goldsmith told the paper he saw Trump as he entered the building and “took the opportunity to glance at Trump’s petite hands.” Trump reportedly noticed Goldsmith and asked the doorman where Goldsmith was headed and when told the 50th floor, Trump said, “Oh, that crazy Jew?”

The White House dismissed the report.

Goldsmith also said Brassner “was annoyed by an overflowing sink in his home.”

Brasssner did post on Facebook that his apartment had suffered flooding on a number of occasions when referring to the apartment as the Trump dump.

5.Trump, Who Lobbied Against Retrofitting His 1983 High-Rise With Sprinklers, Tweeted the Fire Was Out Saturday When it Was Still Active

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

According to the FDNY, the call came in at 5:35 p.m. At 6:40 p.m., the President tweeted the fire was out. It would not be extinguished and under control under 8 p.m. and the FDNY tweeted that information out several times as clarification.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/PKuPZBu70E — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

Ten minutes before the president tweeted, the FDNY posted a fiery image to Twitter. A few minutes later, at almost 7 p.m., 20 minutes after Trump’s post the FDNY showed an image of the flames shooting out from the 50th floor.

“We found fire on the 50th floor of the building. The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire and found one occupant of the apartment who is in critical condition.”

We found fire on the 50th floor of the building. The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire and found one occupant of the apartment who is in critical condition –#FDNY Commissioner Nigro gives update on 721 5th Ave 4th alarm — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

“The fire is still not considered to be under control because of the smoke conditions on all the floors above …”

The fire is still not considered to be under control because of the smoke conditions on all the floors above –#FDNY Commissioner Nigro gives update on 4th alarm, 721 5th Ave Manhattan — FDNY (@FDNY) April 8, 2018

“This was a very difficult fire. As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke. 200 Firefighters and EMS members are on scene.”

A minute later, another tweet: “We had many floors to search, and stairways, and right now the only civilian injury is to the occupant of that apartment. There are four Firefighters with non-life-threatening injuries …”

At around 8 p.m., the FDNY tweeted the fire was “under control.”

The Fifth Avenue residential high rise, which has Trump residences on the 58th floor and Trump organization offices on the 26th, does not have sprinklers in the upper floors, the FDNY said.

According to local media, Trump was among developers opposed to retrofitting citing the cost. Sprinkles were not mandated in 1983 when his building was completed. Years later, building codes changed and while commercial skyscrapers had to install them retroactively, residential high-rises were not forced to install them unless they underwent major renovations. In 1999, the City passed a law requiring sprinklers in new residential skyscrapers.

In response to Saturday’s fatal 4-alarm fire, the #FDNY Fire Safety Education Unit is sharing safety info in the lobby of 721 5th Ave Manhattan until 2 pm pic.twitter.com/pvcfIk6iyR — FDNY (@FDNY) April 9, 2018

This is the second fire at the Fifth Avenue Trump high rise this year.

An electrical fire broke out at Trump Tower in January related to the building’s HVAC system broke out on the roof of the 58 floor building.