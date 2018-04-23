WATCH: Videos Show Toronto Van Driver Arrested After Hitting Pedestrians

Multiple people were injured when a man driving a rental van struck several pedestrians in Toronto on Monday, the CBC reports. The driver was taken into custody after the incident, according to the news network. A motive for the incident has not yet been determined. Bodies covered in sheets could be seen in the road, and the number of wounded or killed has been reported to between 5 to 10, according to the CBC. At least seven people were taken to a nearby hospital, CTV News reports.

“The van involved in multiple pedestrians stuck in the Yonge and Finch area of Toronto has been located and the driver arrested,” Toronto Police said on Twitter.

Video from the scene showed the driver standing on the sidewalk toward police officers who yell at him to put it down. He can be heard saying, “I have a gun in my pocket,” while pointing a black object, possibly a cell phone, toward the officer. You can watch a video of the driver’s arrest here:

The #Toronto ramming suspect being taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/MpZlo4hcdm — Breaking News (@NewsNerve) April 23, 2018

The driver was also asking police to shoot him in the head. A second video, taken from above the scene, shows the suspect walking into the street with his arm extended toward a police officer with the black object still in his hand. As the officer approaches him, the man drops the object and gets to his knees. The officer then places him into handcuffs. No shots were fired during his arrest. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Video from Yonge and Finch at Toronto pic.twitter.com/YvS8GcJ8pg — Vince (@vce7) April 23, 2018

A third video shows police putting the driver into handcuffs against a police vehicle:

Toronto Police said on Twitter that officers were called to Yonge Street and Finche Avenue East at 1:27 p.m. for a collision. Police said it is too early to confirm how many pedestrians were injured. The van traveled about a mile during the incident and was going about 30 to 40 mph, according to witnesses. The van jumped the curb and hit pedestrians walking on the sidewalk in an area of northern Toronto.

A nearby hospital, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, said in a statement, “Following an incident involving a van striking a number of pedestrians in the Yonge and Finch area, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre has received seven patients from the scene in its Trauma Centre. Sunnybrook’s Emergency Department has been locked down as an added precaution and access to the Bayview Campus is being controlled. Sunnybrook has activated its Hospital Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) and is meeting currently to ensure beds are available for the injured.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter, “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto. Thank you to the first responders working at the scene – we’re monitoring the situation closely.”

WATCH: Kasra says he watched people ‘go flying’ as a cargo van tore down the sidewalk along Yonge St. pic.twitter.com/r1mnDROHJV — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) April 23, 2018

Witness Alex Shaker told CTV News that he was driving southbound on Yonge Street when he saw the van traveling at a high rate of speed in the same direction on the sidewalk. “He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one,” Shaker said of the van driver. “He just destroyed so many people’s lives. Every single thing that got in his way.”

#PHOTOS: Arrest of suspect in hit & run in #Toronto at #YongeandFinch appeared to have pulled weapon after being stopped by police. Suspect in custody w/o incident. #680News pic.twitter.com/kaVrvwKglU — Steve Roberts (@SteveRobertsTO) April 23, 2018

Carol Roberts, who also witnessed the incident, told CTV News she saw “a lot of people lying lifeless on the ground. It was just so many bodies.” Another, Phil Zullo, told the news network he saw “shoes and hats flown everywhere.”

The van is marked with logos for the Ryder rental company.

“I was in my car and I saw a white van going on the sidewalk,” witness Ham Yu-Jin told the Toronto Star. “I heard a big bang and the van hit a bus shelter and hit people. I turned my car on and chased the van. I’m so lucky, I could have been hit. This is not a car accident.”

Shayne Klayman, another witness, told The Star, “I looked out my window and everyone is just running in front of the vehicle trying to flag down cops and direct cops to where the assailant was. I never heard screams like that before ever in my entire life. People were running all around trying to flag cops down, like running in front of moving cars trying to flag an officer down.”