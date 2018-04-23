Waffle House Suspect Travis Reinking Claims Taylor Swift Was Stalking Him

Travis Reinking, the 29-year-old man wanted in the deadly mass shooting at an Antioch Waffle House allegedly told officials Taylor Swift was stalking him back in May, 2016.

According to an incident report filed by authorities, they responded to a CVS parking lot in Morton, Illinois because Judith and Jeff Reinking, Travis’s parents, and his grandmother Marilyn Hopper stated that they were worried about him. His family, as well as the medic that was evaluating him also stated that he had made suicidal threats and owned firearms.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, Reinking was being evaluated by an official with an Emergency Response Service. Family members said Reinking had been having delusions since August, 2014.

Reinking told officials Taylor Swift was harassing him by stalking him and hacking his phone. He claimed that she had hacked his Netflix account, told him to meet her at a Dairy Queen, and then allegedly ran from him at that location. He said he chased her to the rooftop of a building, but she was gone.

Reinking insisted that he was telling the truth. He claimed he had proof on his phone, but refused to show it to authorities. Due to this incident, Tazewell County Sheriff Robert Huston believed that “there is evidence there is some mental health issues involved.”

After consistently refusing to cooperate with authorities who wanted to take him to Methodist Hospital to be evaluated, Reinking finally agreed to go to the hospital but said that he was going against his will.

According to the investigative reports in the file above, there have been numerous accounts of contact by officials with Reinking over the last two years.

One incident in June, 2017 involved Reinking diving into a pool wearing only his underwear and a pink woman’s house coat. He took the coat off in the water, and the lifeguard told him to get out of the pool.

He got out, reportedly started yelling at lifeguards trying to entice a fight and then flashed his genitals, yelling that he was a man.

Shortly before the pool incident, Reinking had allegedly went to J&J Crane Co, where he had a shouting match with an employee while wearing the same pink woman’s coat. The employee claimed Reinking was brandishing an AR-15 rifle, which he eventually loaded into the trunk of his blue Mitsubishi before leaving.

The report claims that nobody at the pool wanted to press charges against Reinking, so the officer wrote the informational report to “show the state of mind” of Reinking.

Two months later in August of 2017, an officer noted that he had contact with Reinking once again, who was claiming that people were tapping into his phone and computer. He also said that “he had been hearing unknown people outside his residence barking like dogs.”

Reinking went on to say that people were also spying on him, claiming a man with a black t-shirt and an ear mic was watching him check out at the Morton Wal-Mart. He stated that this all started happening after he started writing to Taylor Swift. He was also convinced people were trying to get him to break the law, stating that he was out of state and saw a van with a sign that said “don’t steal the van.” He said he knew the sign was specifically for him to try to bait him into stealing the van, and was sick of people “messing with him.”

“Travis appeared to be very serious and concerned while telling me what was going on,” the report stated. “I advised Travis to call in if the people barking like dogs show up again.”

Approximately two weeks later, Reinking was served papers by authorities revocating his license to own weapons. The weapons that Reinking had in his possession were turned over to his father, Jeffrey Reinking, who was advised that he needed to keep the weapons secure and away from his son. He complied.

Nearly eight months later, Reinking is now under investigation for allegedly opening fire at a 24-hour restaurant on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch, killing four and injuring several more. Reinking is accused of shooting patrons and employees with an AR-15 rifle about 3:25 a.m. Sunday morning.

Reinking is still at large for his role in the Waffle House shooting. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.