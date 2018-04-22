Travis Reinking: Waffle House Suspect Said He Is a Sovereign Citizen

A man who was arrested at the White House last summer while trying to set up a meeting with President Donald Trump opened fire at a Waffle House in Tennessee early Sunday morning, killing four people and wounding two others before he was stopped by a heroic diner, authorities say. The shooter fled from the scene and remains at large, according to police.

The gunman, identified by police as Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, began shooting patrons and employees with an AR-15 rifle about 3:25 a.m. at the 24-hour restaurant on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch, near Nashville, police said. A total of six people were shot, according to Metro Nashville Police, who are leading the investigation with help from state and federal agencies. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One victim then died at the hospital and two are currently hospitalized, according to authorities.

In July of 2017, Reinking was arrested for trying to scale a fence at the White House. Following the incident, authorities seized the alleged killer’s weapons, including an AR-15 rifle authorities said he used in Sunday’s horrifying attack. USA Today reported that the guns had been given to his father after being seized, but the man told authorities he gave the weapons back to Reinking.

Reinking has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s top 10 most wanted list, police announced Sunday afternoon.

During the White House encounter, authorities say Reinking requested to speak with President Trump while blocking a pedestrian entrance, alleging that he was a sovereign citizen.

Reinker “began to take his tie off and balled it into his fist…walked past the security barriers stating, ‘Do what you need to do. Arrest me if you have to,'” the reported obtained by USA Today states:

Travis Reinking, the Waffle House shooting suspect, was arrested in July outside the White House.

After refusing to leave the area, agents arrested Reinker.

Police reports obtained by Heavy show a delusional man whose family said he has been suicidal in the past.

In an Illinois police report from May of 2016, the suspect was described as “delusional and believed the famous entertainer, Taylor Swift, was harassing him via stalking and hacking his phone.” The report, which you can read in its entirety above, states, in part:

Travis further explained how Taylor Swift was harassing him. Travis stated a few weeks ago Taylor hacked his Netflix account and told him to meet her at Dairy Queen in Morton. When Travis arrived, Taylor was across the street yelling at him before she took off running. Travis chased her in an attempt to get her to stop harassing him. Taylor climbed up the side of a building and Travis followed. However, when he reached the rooftop, Taylor was gone.

Reinking then claimed to police that “he was telling the truth and he had proof in his phone,” the report said. “However, Travis would not show his phone.”