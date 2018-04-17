Wait, Wait… No, Sadly, Carl Kasell Has Died

The legendary radio broadcaster, Carl Kasell died Tuesday owing to complications of Alzheimer’s disease, NPR reports. Kasell was 84.

“Every weekday for more than three decades, his baritone steadied our mornings. Even in moments of chaos and crisis, Carl Kasell brought unflappable authority to the news. But behind that hid a lively sense of humor, revealed to listeners late in his career, when he became the beloved judge and official scorekeeper for Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! NPR’s news quiz show,” NPR reported on the loss of one of its most beloved newscasters.

Twitter was abuzz with tributes to Kasell.

I'm honoring Wait, wait…Don't Tell Me!'s announcer golden-voiced Carl Kassell in the only way possible, with a minute-of-silence at the start of my voicemail message. He was in the background of car rides for my entire life. R.I.P. #carlkassell #WaitWait pic.twitter.com/nQtFLnQTvN — Tim Westerman (@TR_Westerman) April 17, 2018

Fun fact: in 1999 I was a contestant on @waitwait, and won Carl Kassel's voice on my voicemail. He was testing it by calling me, & accidentally answered the call instead of letting it go to voicemail. "Now, Paula, you weren't supposed to pick up." I'm sorry, Carl. Rest in peace. — Paula DiNardo 🏳️‍🌈 (@pdinardo) April 17, 2018

After I won the NPR show @WaitWait, the prize was their announcer Carl Kassel as my voicemail message. His deep baritone sounded like God speaking straight to you. Carl, may your voice live on through the voicemail messages of myself and probably more than 1,000 other people. https://t.co/G5KWez2wkE — Jesse Rifkin (@jesserifkin) April 17, 2018