Wait, Wait… No, Sadly, Carl Kasell Has Died

Getty Good Bye balloons decorate the sound booth as National Public Radio's Carl Kasell delivers one of his last newscasts during the Morning Edition program at NPR December 30, 2009 in Washington, DC. A newscaster with NPR for 30 years, Kasell will take up the duty of roving ambassador for the network and continue his work on the game show Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!

The legendary radio broadcaster, Carl Kasell died Tuesday owing to complications of Alzheimer’s disease, NPR reports. Kasell was 84.

“Every weekday for more than three decades, his baritone steadied our mornings. Even in moments of chaos and crisis, Carl Kasell brought unflappable authority to the news. But behind that hid a lively sense of humor, revealed to listeners late in his career, when he became the beloved judge and official scorekeeper for Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! NPR’s news quiz show,” NPR reported on the loss of one of its most beloved newscasters.

Twitter was abuzz with tributes to Kasell.

