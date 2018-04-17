Wait, Wait… No, Sadly, Carl Kasell Has Died

The legendary radio broadcaster, Carl Kasell died Tuesday owing to complications of Alzheimer’s disease, NPR reports. Kasell was 84.
“Every weekday for more than three decades, his baritone steadied our mornings. Even in moments of chaos and crisis, Carl Kasell brought unflappable authority to the news. But behind that hid a lively sense of humor, revealed to listeners late in his career, when he became the beloved judge and official scorekeeper for Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! NPR’s news quiz show,” NPR reported on the loss of one of its most beloved newscasters.
Twitter was abuzz with tributes to Kasell.
