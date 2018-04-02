Watch: Video of Blac Chyna Using Pink Stroller in Six Flags Fracas

World Star Hip Hop and others have reported and shared video of Blac Chyna “caught on camera losing her cool when she picked up a plastic stroller and attempted to use it as a weapon against someone during an altercation while at Six Flags.”

On Easter Sunday, and dressed in white, Chyna, her boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, 18, and her two kids, King Cairo fathered by Tyga and Dream Kardashian fathered by Rob Kardashian, were at the theme park when according to the New York Daily News, Chyna attempted to turn Dream’s “pink stroller into a weapon during an amusement park squabble Sunday, according to video of the melee.”

Chyna is seen “angrily throwing her pink jacket to the ground …and then lobbing the plastic wagon” at a woman at the theme park who allegedly tried to touch 1-year-old Dream.

Chyna said on social that she’s “not a violent person.”

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” Chyna said in a note on Instagram story and Snapchat Just Jared reported.

“I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost,” she added. “Love, King and Dreams mommy.”

Reports say the child was not in the stroller at the time. She also cannot be seen in video posted online. What can be seen is a bodyguard, Almighty Jay, and others holding her back and engaging with others.