What Time Is Mark Zuckerberg’s Testimony to the House Tomorrow?

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and co-founder of Facebook, is testifying in front of a Senate committee today. But today is just day one of two days of Congressional testimony for the young billionaire. If you’re watching today’s testimony then you’re likely already wanting to watch his testimony tomorrow too. Well, tomorrow’s is going to start much earlier than today’s did.

Zuckerberg’s testimony will begin tomorrow, Wednesday April 11, at 10 a.m. Eastern. That’s much earlier than his 2:15 p.m. Eastern testimony today. Today’s testimony is before two Senate committees: the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. Tomorrow he will testify before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Tomorrow’s testimony can also be watched on C-SPAN, but you can also watch it in the YouTube video below. Tomorrow’s testimony is called: “Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data.” Rep. Frank Pallone said this hearing will be an “important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online.”

Zuckerberg has already released his testimony for Wednesday’s meeting ahead of time, but the most interesting part of that hearing will likely be the question-and-answer session that takes place after his testimony. His testimony Wednesday includes multiple apologies, such as this one: “It’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well. That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

You can read his testimony below. But remember, this testimony is only part of what is going to happen tomorrow.

