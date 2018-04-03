YouTube Staffer’s Account Hacked While Live Tweeting Active Shooting

According to Buzzfeed tech reporter Ryan Mack, “Someone just hacked the account of a YouTube employee who had survived and was tweeting about the shooting.” And asked rhetorically, “Who the fu*k would do this.”
Within a few minutes of the shooting, Vadim Lavrusik began to live tweet what was happening. The tweets appeared to be legitimate until it was clear some were not:
Lavrusik asked in a tweet for help finding a friend. Whether that’s legitimate is unclear.
Lavrusik is in product development at YouTube, is founder of Frisbeechat, was a product manager at Facebook (Live & Facebook Mentions), and worked with the New York Times and Mashable, according to his Twitter profile.
