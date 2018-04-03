YouTube Staffer’s Account Hacked While Live Tweeting Active Shooting

Vadim Lavrusik

Twitter/Vadim Lavrusik Vadim Lavrusik, product developer at YouTube live tweeted active shooting at the company's San Bruno headquarters. And then his account was hacked.

According to Buzzfeed tech reporter Ryan Mack, “Someone just hacked the account of a YouTube employee who had survived and was tweeting about the shooting.” And asked rhetorically, “Who the fu*k would do this.”

Within a few minutes of the shooting, Vadim Lavrusik began to live tweet what was happening. The tweets appeared to be legitimate until it was clear some were not:

Lavrusik asked in a tweet for help finding a friend. Whether that’s legitimate is unclear.

Lavrusik is in product development at YouTube, is founder of Frisbeechat, was a product manager at Facebook (Live & Facebook Mentions), and worked with the New York Times and Mashable, according to his Twitter profile.

