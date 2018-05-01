Arizona Fire Map: Location of Tinder Fire & Current Evacuations

Evacuations have been ordered in Arizona after the Tinder fire grew to more than 11,000 acres. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency in response. More than 500 homes are under threat and possibly 20 have been damaged or destroyed, Accuweather reported. The fire is 0 percent contained and has reached 11,400 acres. It began on April 27, 1.5 miles northeast of the Blue Ridge Reservoir in Coconino County. No injuries have been reported. Below, you will find static maps of the fire and interactive maps where you can zoom in and see just where it is located.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, all communities north, east, and west of Highway 87 were ordered to evacuate and that evacuation remained in effect on Tuesday, May 1. Officials said that high winds have contributed to the fire’s growth and may continue to be a problem at least through Tuesday. However, the predictable direction of the winds will help firefighters to keep the flames from spreading much more, officials hope.

Here is an infrared map of the fire’s location as of May 1:

And here is the map a few hours later, as of approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 1:

An interactive map of the fire is below:

You can find another interactive map, created by Gmap4, of the Arizona Tinder fire here, or embedded below, courtesy of MappingSupport.com.

Gmap4 suggests about the map: “If you are seeing this type of map for the first time, then please click Map tips in the upper left corner. That information will help you get the most benefit from the map.”

This next map, shown below, is a screenshot of a Tinder Fire interactive map. Just click on the link here to use the interactive map and zoom into areas of interest.

Because of a storm today, fire behavior was expected to be reduced due to cloud cover and higher humidity. A chance of precipitation over the next few days may also help, InciWeb reported.

Here are photos and videos of the Tinder Fire:

The #TinderFire remains at 11,500 acres with no containment, but crews are hoping precipitation in the forecast will help.https://t.co/frATa0x4hn pic.twitter.com/eO9iat6QnY — Ryan Heinsius (@RyanHeinsius) May 1, 2018

Clear Creek Pines resident sent me these photos from her firefighter nephew Jon. She wanted to thank all the crews out here fighting the #tinderfire #azfamily pic.twitter.com/R5uFC6w6qX — Lindsey Reiser (@LindseyReiser) May 1, 2018

Tonight on #12News hear from a woman who says her husband stayed behind to help hotshot crews protect his neighborhood #TinderFire pic.twitter.com/oMoDJKK8g9 — Rachel Cole (@RachelColeTV) May 1, 2018

Video of #TinderFire as seen this morning from Moqui Lookout Tower. Winds blowing E/NE very hard with gusts of 30+ mph pic.twitter.com/Vl7QYu1xze — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) April 30, 2018

And here is an update on the air quality report for the region:

If you have questions, call 928-679-8393, Rep. Tom O’Halleran said in a tweet. Coconino County is suggesting that the public call 928-792-1666 for updates, and 928-213-2990 for re-entry details. Coconino County’s Board of Supervisors held an emergency re-entry planning meeting at 3:30 p.m. local time today, discussing the logistics of helping evacuated residents re-enter the Blue Ridge neighborhoods. However, no timeframe has yet been identified for re-entry.

#AZ01 residents impacted by the #TinderFire can find the latest updates on InciWEB. @CoconinoCounty has added another # for evacuated residents. Contact 928-213-2990 or 928-679-8393. Those evacuated are encouraged to call & provide your contact info. https://t.co/gRVFUei9X5 — Rep. Tom O'Halleran (@RepOHalleran) May 1, 2018

To stay updated, sign up for alerts at InciWeb or follower Tinder Fire Info on Twitter or on Facebook. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story.