Baboon Loose at San Antonio Airport: Video & Memes

A baboon was on the run at the San Antonio International airport. The animal was eventually contained without harm but not before a portion of its escape was captured on video. You can watch those videos and see photos and memes of the monkey below, as its time on the lam sparked a series of jokes, some political in nature, on Twitter.
According to Fox News, the baboon ran around a baggage area on May 21, 2018 and not through the general area of the airport. The San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Zoo and Animal Care Services rushed to the scene.
It took an hour to contain the monkey. The monkey was cornered in a room and captured, according to Kens5.
Some people thought the entire situation was hilarious.
Photos Captured the Baboon’s Great Escape & His Name Is Dawkins
The large monkey looked non-agitated as it walked around on all fours, seemingly unaware of all the furor it was causing on local television screens in San Antonio.
“We are working closely with the San Antonio Aviation Department and officials from the San Antonio Zoo. Officials from the zoo are now on-site to ensure his safety and well-being as he continues his journey to his new home at the primate sanctuary,” American Airlines said in a statement.
TV reporter Matthew Seedorff revealed on Twitter that the baboon has a name. “The monkey on the run has a name…. Dawkins. He is a 10-year-old rhesus macaque. The monkey was from @BrownUniversity and was being transported to a sanctuary near San Antonio.”
The Baboon Was in a Crate
The baboon escaped from a crate. According to MySA, “the baboon was flown in on American Airlines from Chicago O’Hare. While the cargo was being transported, the baboon escaped.”
The animal was headed to a nice destination – a primate sanctuary. According to MySA, “The baboon was headed to the Born Free USA Primate Sanctuary in Cotulla.” The baboon’s trip originated at Brown University. The baboon was tranquilized but was taken alive.
According to Fox News, San Antonio has actually had another baboon escape in recent months, believe it or not. “In April, a group of baboons escaped a San Antonio research facility,” the network reported.
