Brett Israel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A new report alleged that Brett Israel was protected from a sexual assault charge by the so-called “cowardly deputy” Scot Peterson. ABC Miami was the first to name Brett, one of Broward Sheriff Scott Israel’s four children, as the suspect in an assault case that has been described by Politico as “lewd-and-lascivious.”

Deputy Scot Peterson is being sued by Andrew Pollack, the father of Meadow Pollack who was shot dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14. Pollack told ABC Miami, “[Peterson] was lazy and this could have given him protection to keep his job at the school during those four years.” Pollack, who is also on an investigative committee looking into the Parkland massacre, said that Peterson was rewarded with job security for protecting the sheriff’s son.

Peterson was widely criticized for his perceived cowardice during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. As the school’s resource officer, Peterson did not engage the suspect.

Sheriff Israel and his wife, Susan, have three children, triplet sons, Brett, Blake and Blair.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Brett Was Accused of Shoving a Baseball Bat Against a Boy’s Buttocks & ‘Simulating Rape’

The alleged incident occurred on at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when Brett was 17 years old, reports ABC Miami. The station said that Brett was accused of attacking a 14-year-old. The report reads that Brett “kicked the victim, grabbed his genitals and then took the victim’s own baseball bat and began shoving it against his buttocks, simulating rape, through the boy’s clothes.” An attorney involved in the lawsuit against Deputy Peterson told ABC Miami that the attack meets the definition of “lewd and lascivious” assault. Deputy Peterson called the attack “simple battery. Brett received three days suspension.

2. Brett Has Been Vocally Defensive About His Father on Social Media

On his Twitter page, Brett Israel has been constantly defending his father against attacks over the handling of the Douglas High School shooting. On April 23, Brett tweeted a photo of a letter that his father received from the Federation of Public Employees that congratulated Sheriff Israel on his job performance:

Earlier that day, Brett shared a letter sent to the Sun Sentinel that spoke favorably of Sheriff Israel. Brett has also been odds with Politico’s Marc Caputo, who wrote about Deputy Peterson’s role in Brett’s high school incident:

Brett responded to Caputo’s tweet by writing, “Nah far from that buddy, however Marcus is clearly fact less and feckless.” Brett has also been odds with Parkland survivor, Kyle Kashuv, who is known for placing the blame of the massacre at the feet of “the cowards of Broward,” referring to Sheriff Israel’s department. When Kashuv shared a Daily Caller article about a no-confidence vote for Sheriff Israel, Brett wrote on Twitter, “You know Kyle, I hate to denounce you because I like what you stand for but this whole “politically motivated” movement to have the Sheriff removed has to stop. There is no basis for criminal conduct.”

3. Brett Previously Said, ‘You Have to Be On Your Best Behavior’ When You’re the Sheriff’s Son

In a 2014 interview about Sheriff Israel’s home life, he said of himself and his philosophy, “I understand the power of the position, but I’m just an old-fashioned street cop who wants to make the streets safe.” That same interview mentions Sheriff Israel’s busy life with his wife, Susan, and their triplets, Brett, Blake and Blair. Brett says in the article, “You have to be on your best behavior” when you’re the sheriff’s son.

According to Sheriff Israel’s official profile, he’s a former high school football coach and recipient of the Brian Piccolo Coach of the Year award. In high school, Sheriff Israel had been the quarterback of his high school team. In 2014, Brett was the starting quarterback for Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School. All of the Israel kids attended the school with Blair Israel being a safety on the football team as well as a midfielder in lacrosse and Blake Israel being a sprinter on the track team.

4. The Israel Children Were Raised in a Mixed Faith Family

In an interview with the Sun Sentinel, Sheriff Israel said that he is a practicing Jewish person and his wife is a practicing Christian. He said of their mixed-faith marriage, “I am Jewish. Susan is Christian. Like most families with parents of different faiths, we raised our children with extensive exposure to both our faiths. The triplets were all bar/bat mitzvah’ed. Now that the triplets are adults, they each have the freedom to choose to decide their own faith.”

5. Florida Governor Rick Scott Remains Under Pressure to Remove Sheriff Scott Israel

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, who has frequently been at odds with Sheriff Israel, asked Florida Governor Rick Scott on Twitter on May 25 if the sheriff would be suspended. Loesch tweeted, “At what point will you act to remove Scott Israel, @FLGovScott? If true, Peterson is a criminal and a coward.”